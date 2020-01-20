Restaurant bill: staff received tens of thousands of dollars after sudden closure

Seven restaurant workers received tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid wages after being fired without warning when the business they worked for suddenly closed.

Smith & Co Hospo in Paraparaumu was also found to have deducted payments from KiwiSaver and staff student loans that were never passed on to Inland Revenue.

The Employment Relations Authority calculated that there were $ 35,000 in unpaid wages and paid leave, more than $ 7,000 in KiwiSaver contributions and almost $ 2,500 in student loan payments.

The Kapiti Coast restaurant closed in February 2019 without warning. The staff were immediately dismissed and received no explanation.

Seven of the staff members claimed unpaid wages for time worked before the layoff and vacation pay.

Staff members Debra Sapphire, Challote Elliott, Natalya Maynard, Paora Smith, Caleb McKenzie, Ngaire Dolman and Maree Campbell all received unpaid wages and vacation pay.

All of them said that they had deducted from their wages contributions to KiwiSaver that had not been passed on to Inland Revenue.

Three of the staff also said that Smith & Co had deducted the student loan payments but had not passed this money on to Inland Revenue as required.

The owners of the business did not respond to requests for information from the authority, and no representative of the business attended the hearing.

ERA warned business owners that “the directors could be held personally liable for the debt if Smith & Co did not pay.”

No one from Smith & Co attended the hearing and ERA warned that “an employer cannot avoid its obligation to pay its staff by simply ignoring a claim that it did not do so”.

Smith & Co was also ordered to pay $ 3,000 in compensation for the applicants’ legal costs.

ERA required that the amount be paid before February 11.

