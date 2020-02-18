[restaurant-inspections:-north-knoxville-pizza-joint-scores-perfect;-dirty-ice-machines-hurt-health-scores-this-week]

CLOSE Tips you can use to prevent contamination of the food you purchase. Treasure Coast Newspapers

The Knox County Health Department recently evaluated the following restaurants. Restaurant scores may change with follow-up visits; follow-up scores may not be immediately available. For more information on health scores, visit knoxcounty.org/health.

Perfect scores

The Casual Pint of Downtown, 421 Union Avenue

Coffee And Chocolates, 327 Union Avenue

The Double S Wine Bar, 129 S. Gay Street

The Empty Cup, 9111 Executive Park Drive

Froyoz FC LLC, 5228 N. Broadway

Gavino’s (bar), 11316 Parkside Drive

Mr. Gatti’s, 6903 Maynardville Highway, S-2

Papa Johns, 7020 Maynardville Pike

Sonic Drive-In, 5101 Broadway

Subway, 7300 Norris Freeway NE

Violations

Archer’s BBQ, 6714 Central Avenue Pike, S-H: Gallon containers improperly stored on floor in storage area. 99

Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 11483 Parkside Drive: Mold in ice machine. 99

Hardee’s, 2919 Tazewell Pike: Buildup of debris throughout facility; standing water on floor in various locations. 99

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 5266 Millertown Pike: Floor in freezer is frozen and looks damaged. 99

Marco’s Pizza, 12552 Kingston Pike: Roof and water stained tiles need repairs; gasket proofer needs replacement. 99

The Original Freezo, 1305 N. Central Avenue: Staining on cutting board. 99

Season’s Cafe (bar), 11605 Parkside Drive: Beverage wands dirty. 99

Tokyo & Mandarin, 7212 Maynardville Highway: Improper thawing method used for shrimp. 99

Cinnaholic, 9450 S. Northshore Drive, Suite 106: Bowl used as scoop. 98

It’s About Time Tavern II, 1812 Maryville Pike: Employee items improperly stored in cooler; three compartment sink incorrectly set-up. 98

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 9450 S. Northshore Drive: Tops of equipment dusty; employee wearing jewelry. 98

Subway, 9450 S. Northshore Drive: Diverter valve not working properly. 98

Archer’s BBQ, 10205 Kingston Pike: No approved label on packaged desserts made at commissary; no air gap on ice bin drain line. 97

Best Bagels and Deli, 120 S. Peters Road, S-10: Current permit not posted; floor dirty under equipment; top of display case dirty; sanitizing rinse dirty. 97

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4415 Western Avenue: Cooler door does not seal well; some knobs and handles contain buildup; some warmer doors cracked. 97

Season’s Cafe, 11605 Parkside Drive: Utensils, dishes, and equipment not air drying; pink slime in the ice machine; freezer gasket needs replacing. 97

Salsarita’s, 5224 N. Broadway: No paper towels present at hand sink; missing thermometer; wet-nesting on stored equipment. 96

Barley’s (downstairs bar), 200 E. Jackson Avenue: Half N Half held at incorrect temperature. 95 (100 follow-up)

Barley’s (upstairs bar), 200 E. Jackson Avenue: Sanitizer not within regulations. 95

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2918 Broadway: Dirty racks in cooler; dirty surface where single service items stored; tea maker leaking. 95

Pizza Hut, 9268 Kingston Pike: Equipment dirty; hood filters dirty; wash water at incorrect temperature. 95

Bojangles, 2714 Chapman Highway: Equipment stored with buildup; wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer; improper hand washing observed. 93 (98 follow-up)

Subway, 508 Lovell Road: Cooler leaking water; missing paper towels and toilet paper in women’s restroom; knives and food boats improperly stored; 93

Chez Guevara’s (lounge), 8025 Kingston Pike: Sink dirty; floor dirty; drain flies in bar area; hand sink not usable. 91

Gus’s Good Times Deli, 815 Melrose Place: Soap improperly stored on ice machine; buildup in cooler; ice machine door loose. 91 (98 follow-up)

CiCi’s Pizza, 8414 Kingston Pike: No sign in men’s room; unwashed produce stored improperly; whisk improperly stored; table shelf rusted; floor drains dirty; tops of equipment dusty. 90

Hooters (kitchen), 8050 Kingston Pike: Improper hand washing; missing thermometer; fryers and ice bin lids dirty; dead insects in water heater room; kitchen floor grout needs maintenance. 90 (95 follow-up)

Chez Guevara’s (restaurant), 8025 Kingston Pike: Top of dishwasher and equipment shelving dirty; food improperly stored in cooler; missing thermometer; fish improperly thawing; blender not allowed to dry properly. 89

Jai Dee Thai & Japanese Cuisine, 823 Melrose Place: Employee drink improperly stored; spoon handle in crab salad; missing hot water at hand sink; raw fish improperly placed. 88 (97 follow-up)

Soup Kitchen Express, 9222 Kingston Pike: Missing restroom sign; wash water at incorrect temperature; some food temperatures not being checked; kitchen ceiling dirty; no hood over grill. 87 (92 follow-up)

IHOP, 313 Lovell Road: Stock room ceiling is peeling; microwave dirty; freezer floor needs maintenance; scooping bowl improperly placed; gnats present; thermometer needs replacement; some items not holding at the correct temperature. 86 (91 follow-up)

Knoxville Aladdin Grill & Pizza, 1723 Cumberland Avenue: Singe service dressing cups improperly used as scoops; raw chicken improperly stored; missing date marking on some food; sink dirty; buildup in cooler, cooking tops, and other equipment. 86 (95 follow-up)

Chef Ben Hibachi and Chinese Restaurant, 5210 Broadway: Ice buildup on chicken and beef stored in freezer; improper storage of raw chicken and eggs; improperly storage of chemical bottles; buildup inside microwave; cooler leaking condensation; buildup on hood ventilation system. 79

