Restaurant operator Skylark will stop operating 24 hours a day until April

The large restaurant chain operator Skylark Holdings Co. announced on Monday that operations will cease around the clock until April due to a lack of manpower and a decline in demand for such services.

The operator of restaurant chains like Gusto and Jonathan also shortens the opening hours until late at night in some restaurants in order to concentrate the workforce on lunch and dinner.

Skylark Holdings, which had 3,197 domestic branches at the end of December, said 566 branches will cut hours late into the night, including 155 that are currently open 24 hours a day.

Skylark joins the large supermarket operators to reduce working hours and tackle the crisis in the graying population of Japan. The catering, retail, construction and logistics sectors are faced with a serious shortage of workers, among other things.

Skylark started 24-hour operation in its restaurants in 1972, but reduced operating hours in some branches from 2012.