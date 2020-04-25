Restaurant owners say, “How can I stop it?” Charity despite your hardship

Most American restaurants are closed, but this has been hammered. In fact, Bruno Serato feeds more people today than ever before.

Hundreds of cars line up twice a week in Anaheim, California. And while his fine-dining restaurant now has all the NASCAR pit stop atmosphere, it’s no match for Bruno’s price. Thank you simple that many of these people can pay.

As one driver said, these meals mean “we can survive another day-we can live another day longer”.

Bruno has responded to the expansion of the despair army and his mission is very well suited.

“It breaks my heart,” Bruno said.

I first met Bruno 10 years ago in the aftermath of the recession. His White House restaurant had a hard time, but every night here he was giving out a free luxury dinner to his children at a local Boys and Girls Club.

I came back a few years after the fire destroyed the original restaurant and endangered his charity. Bruno was devastated, but within a week it returned to feeding its children. He expanded his efforts.

Then came the coronavirus.

“Sufficient is enough,” Bruno said.

Unfortunately, thanks to all these charitable activities, he has been in debt. Did he get a loan?

“I don’t know yet,” says Bruno. “I pray that sooner or later I will get something.”

Will he close the restaurant?

“If I had to make a choice, I could either save the restaurant or save the charity. Definitely I’ll go to the charity first,” Bruno said.

He may then enter the food line himself.

“How can I stop it?” Bruno replied.

And that was always his reaction. During the recession, after the fire and today.

It’s just a certain theme of this guy. The more robbed him, the more he gives.

This month, with the help of volunteers and sponsors, Bruno will donate more than 300,000 meals. And if this crisis is like any other, he somehow will be brighter than ever.

“Next time you need to interview me when I’m over the Statue of Liberty holding the American flag!” Bruno said.

I can’t wait.

“Hallelujah!”

