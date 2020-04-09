Restaurant Restaurant Syracuse delivers healthy food from local farmers during the COVID-19 crisis

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 / 02:59 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 8, 2020 / 06:45 PM EDT

Syracuse, NY (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Restaurant & Restaurant is moving in to help local farmers struggling to keep their businesses moving during the COVID- 19.

Eden is located in the heart of Syracuse’s Hanover Square and is committed to local farmers. They usually provide a wood-burning meal, much of it delicious in town. In the COVID-19 chaos, Rich Strub, CEO and partner at Eden, and Mark Pawliw, owner of Farm to Fork 101, bring pork and produce to your doorstep.

They distribute packed boxes of fresh and locally grown food to the farm across Central New York each week.

“We call it the New York State box, where you have a vegetable box or a pro or both, and then put it in different containers, like this week we have nuts, this oil. honey, goat cheese, milk, eggs., ”Pawliw said.

They also have coffee and other items from shops and restaurants. After customers have ordered their bags, Eden has suppliers that make it available to customers, and they have to point it out to the buyer.

This effort is to connect local farmers and consumers. These links are more important than ever, as farmers in the state are suffering a lot of money due to coronavirus.

Strub said, “Their business has been cut off because they don’t sell restaurants and they are the ones that they will have, so we try to push the system to get it to those who need it,” Strub said.

If you are interested in learning more about those boxes or if you would like to buy a box, click here.

