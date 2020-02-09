Restaurant visit featured in Oscar-nominated film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

HOLLYWOOD, California – “We moved here in 1934,” says owner Mark Echeverria, showing me the legendary Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood. “We have kept everything the same in this room since.”

If these walls could speak, they would tell the story of Hollywood. “One of our long-time waiters, Juan Ramos, has an excellent line where he says we treat regulars like celebrities and celebrities like regulars.”

Marilyn Monroe and Joltin ‘Joe DiMaggio regularly canoodled in one stand, and an Oscar winner held court in another.

“This is Frank Sinatra’s favorite stand,” said Echeverria, pointing to a red leather bench seat where the legendary star loved to hang out.

“Whenever he came to Los Angeles or Hollywood, he came to Musso’s house, and that’s where he would always want to sit,” he said.

In a city that often prefers to forget its past, Musso & Frank’s has been a place to dream, dine and drink for 100 years.

Sitting at the bar, Echeverria observed: “You can’t help but grab some of the energy from some who have already sat here and absorb it and become creative.”

It is therefore not surprising that one of the restaurant’s regulars, “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, the director Quentin Tarantino came to the Musso & Frank Grill for a crucial scene.

In this scene, Al Pacino, another regular, plays an agent who recruits the character of Leonardo Dicaprio, Rick Dalton.

Dalton’s career is on the decline, but the agent hopes to recruit him to play in Italian westerns. Brad Pitt describes the acrobatic double of Dicaprio.

Outside, Rick says to the character of Pitt: “He’s my old official friend, I’m a has-been.”

Unlike him, Musso & Frank’s restaurant has barely passed its peak. It is an island of calm, preserved by the great-grandson of one of the guys who made it famous.

“Because we are very proud of what we do as a steward and a link between the old, the past, the present and the future,” said Echeverria.

A new book allows anyone to cross that bridge between the past and the present, but nothing like being here to experience the magic of everything that has happened in the last century.

———-

