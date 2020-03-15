Restaurants, bars and neighborhoods in Ohio and Illinois amid the Coronavirus pandemic

Officials in Ohio and Illinois announced Sunday the closure of restaurants and bars amid growing fears of the Chinese coronavirus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed the decision to close restaurants and bars, effective Sunday night.

We will issue an order that closes all bars and restaurants in #Ohio from 9:00 tonight.

– Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

He added that the state will “publish guidelines soon to close Ohio’s senior centers and adult daycare facilities” due to the severe virus infection in the elderly.

“We do not order it today, but it will be possible. We will work to ensure that all older adults continue to receive meals,” he added.

Because # COVID19 is affecting older adults, we will soon send guidance on closing down seniors’ centers and adult daycare facilities in Ohio. We do not order it today, but it will be possible. We will work to ensure that all older adults continue to receive meals.

– Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

In addition, DeWine said the state is likely to extend the state’s three-week school closure.

Schools: Three weeks probably won’t be enough time to close. We may need to extend this command. # COVID19 # COVID19OhioReady

– Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

“What we have done this week is a drastic action, but we take steps to save lives. Without intervention, we would expect 40% -70% of our population to contract this virus. We have taken dramatic steps to make a difference and avoid it that our healthcare system is implanted, “he said, assuring Ohioans that” we will succeed. “

“If we do not take these actions now, it will be too late. This is a matter of life and death. We must do this to save lives,” he added.

What we have done this week is a drastic action, but we are taking these steps to save lives. Without intervention, we would expect 40% -70% of our population to contract this virus. We’ve made dramatic interventions to make a difference and prevent the healthcare system from implanting.

– Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

We’ll get it, I don’t know how long it will take, but we want as many Ohioans to do it as possible. People will die if we don’t make those decisions. # COVID19 # COVID19OhioReady

– Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

If we don’t take these actions now, it will be too late. This is a matter of life and death. We must do this to save lives. # COVID19 # COVID19OhioReady

– Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

Illinois Gov. J. Pritzker also confirmed that his state will take similar measures, closing bars and restaurants, effectively Monday evening. However, he said officials are trying to find a middle ground and can allow food delivery.

“We are working with restaurant owners and food delivery services across the state to see if restaurants can keep their kitchens safe, so that restaurants can continue to deliver food to their home,” Pritzker said Sunday, the Chicago Sun Sun reported. Time

“The time for persuasion and public appeals is over. The time of action is near. This is no joke. No one is immune to this and you have an obligation to act on it. interest of all the people of this state, “he added.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also spoke on Sunday, announcing the ban on meetings of more than 100 people.

@GovernorVA says that banning groups of more than 100 people does not apply to companies like restaurants, bars and offices. But it also urges people not to go to the bars and other places with lots of people. “We all want to end this pandemic.” @ NBC12 pic.twitter.com/iyt7COyuoi

– Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) March 15, 2020

The news comes as the number of these positive results for the virus in the United States exceeds 3,000.