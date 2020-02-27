restaurants-burglarized-on-the-close-to-north-facet,-lincoln-park:-police

Chicago police are warning people of a string of burglaries documented in between December and February in Lincoln Park and on the Near North Side.

In just about every incident, anyone broke into the entrance doorway of dining places making use of a pry device and stole residence, Chicago police stated in a neighborhood warn.

The burglaries happened:

Dec. 26 in the 400 block of North Dearborn Avenue

Dec. 31 in the 200 block of East Illinois Street

Jan. 12 in the 1000 block of West North Avenue

Feb. one in the 700 block of North Wells Street

Feb. 3 in the 300 block of East Illinois Avenue

Feb. 7 in the 300 block of North Clark Avenue

Feb. 12 in the 200 block of West North Avenue

Feb. 16 in the 200 block of East Ohio Road and

Feb. 23 in the 500 block of North Wells Avenue and the 400 block of North Orleans Avenue.

Anyone with data is requested to make contact with Spot Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

