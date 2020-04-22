Restaurants, Gymnasiums and Churches in Oklahoma may reopen May 1 if they take part in the socialization

Oklahoma Republic Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Wednesday that dinner in restaurants, theaters, sports venues, fitness centers and places of worship could be reopened on May 1 if they followed social and sanitation protocols.

Citing a decrease in hospitalization due to viruses, Stitt calls the reopening “Phase One” of a three-phase plan. He said the country would consider opening more businesses if hospital rates could still be managed for two weeks.

“We will do this safely, responsibly, and based on data in the state,” Stitt said.

During Phase One, Stitt said Oklahomans in general must continue social distance by complying with safer guidelines at home, avoiding unnecessary trips and avoiding large social gatherings.

Places of worship are advised to ask volunteers and volunteers to wear masks, not to serve food or drinks and to keep their child care facilities closed.

Stitt advises employers to draw up plans so employees can work in stages and take turns to avoid the possibility of transmission. He also suggested that employee break rooms remain closed and for employers to make special accommodations for each worker from the “vulnerable population” including those who are older, immunocompromised or must care for children.

Personal care businesses such as barbers, spas and salons can also be reopened on Friday, April 22 if they pay attention to sanitation practices and social distance. In addition, they are encouraged to make customers wait for their appointments in their private vehicles and to enable employees to measure customer temperatures before they enter the business.

“We need to continue to practice maintaining social distance,” Stitt said. “Do our part. Wear a mask if you are in public.”

Stitt said if the number of new cases of corona virus and hospitalizations increased, the government would “pull back” and restore tighter social distance measures.

Newsweek has contacted Governor Stitt’s office for comment. His office has not responded at the time of publication.

Oklahoma currently has 2,894 confirmed corona virus cases and 170 deaths.

Stitt said the number of inpatients in the country had tended to decline since its peak on 560 March 30. Although Stitt says 298 Oklahomans are currently hospitalized with coronavirus, he also said the country has a hospital bed capacity of nearly 4,500.

Stitt’s announcement came during a press conference from his Solution Task Force, a group he founded at the end of March to create solutions to deal with the country’s response to the corona virus epidemic.

Members of the Stitt Solution Task Force include staff members and his cabinet, interim State Epidemiologist Aaron Wendelboe, Brigadier General Tommy Mancino and Assistant Assistant General of the Oklahoma National Guard.