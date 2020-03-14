Restaurants offer free meals to children due to school closures – News News

% MINIFYHTML7180804f2858416a56778cc993a37fd711%

It’s never too late to do something good!

In the light of coronavirus The pandemic, many offices, events and schools have been closed for fear of spreading it further.

Since The Ellen DeGeneres Show suspend production of his talk show during the day for The Jonas Brothers Canceling her Las Vegas mansion in Coachella being planned for fall, many changes are taking place in the entertainment world.

However, Hollywood is not the only swing due to the concerns of COVID-19.

Many schools have been closed for the rest of the month or have extended their spring break for a week or more. And while many students are probably jumping for joy thinking about having more free time, this is not the best news for some families.

As CNBC He noted that many families depend on schools to provide certain public services to their children, including meals such as breakfast and lunches. For many people, these school closures will greatly affect children who depend on their school meals.

Because of this, local restaurants in the United States have decided to offer free meals to students during school leisure.

To see if a restaurant in your area offers these services, check out our list below.

In addition to these helpful restaurants during this time, see how celebrities contribute and how you can get involved. Read all about it here!