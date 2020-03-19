Restaurants were told to close the following non-essential government services: Kejriwal on Covid-19 – Delhi News

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced new restrictions on the gathering on Thursday and ordered restaurants to close the possibility of dinner to prevent the spread of highly contagious coronavirus infection.

At a press conference after meeting with Lt. Col. Anil Baijal, Kejriwal also confirmed, as reported by the Hindustan Times, the government’s plan to close some of its offices as well.

“Non-essential services will be stopped, but details are still being worked on,” Kejriwal told reporters. He said there will be an official announcement tomorrow about services that will be suspended.

For now, the chief minister said the government has decided to order restaurants to suspend their dining services and only manage the takeaway or home delivery sections. This would allow people who rely on eating joints for their meals to continue buying food.

Kejriwal, however, rejected suggestions by central health officials that the government suppress public transport facilities to reduce the train frequency in Delhi.

The chief minister said the matter had been discussed by the city government, but said it would increase the crowd in the metro. He also announced a decision to tighten the existing rule to ban the gathering of more than 50 people and reduce it to 20 people.

The government had postponed the current annual exams at city schools earlier that day and ordered all educational institutions in the capital to close completely to students and staff by March 31, to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

Kejriwal said he has ordered all schools, colleges and universities in the capital to remain fully closed to both students and employees by March 31.

“All exams, including board exams, will take place only after March 31st. I urge all Delhi people to do as much as possible from home, ”Kejriwal said.

The move comes a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that it would delay exams pending until March 31 given the COVID-19 pandemic. The board also announced that it would delay work on evaluating annual results by the end of this month.

