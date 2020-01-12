Restive Philippine volcano drives thousands to flee

Loading...

A volcano south of the Philippine capital Manila spit a gigantic plume on Sunday, accompanied by rumbling and vibrations, prompting the authorities to raise the warning level and order the evacuation of around 8,000 residents.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alarm level at the rumbling Taal volcano to “level 3”, indicating “magmatic unrest” that could lead to a “dangerous eruption in weeks”. The highest warning is level 5, raised when the magmatic eruption is underway.

In an opinion, the Institute said it strongly recommends that people have evacuated the area around the Taal volcano, which is located on an island in the middle of Lake Taal, and two nearby “high-risk” municipalities in Batangas province because it warned of “possible dangers of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami.”

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of the country told reporters that an evacuation of the area has begun, led by local government officials.

The volcano spewed ash that produced a mile-long plume that later caused ash fall in nearby communities, the Institute said.

Here you can see the volcano from the city of Tagaytay. (Jon Patrick Laurence Yen via Reuters)

About 8,000 residents were at risk and had to be evacuated immediately, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, with reference to the Institute’s data and recommendations.

The head of the institute, Renato Solidum, advised communities around the Taalmeer to also take precautionary measures and be alert to possible disruptions of lake water in connection with volcanic activity.

Danger all over the island

Solidum said that the entire island must be strictly prohibited territory for all residents.

The heavy ash fall also reached the province of Cavite, as a result of which the provincial government suspended its lessons on Monday and encouraged residents to stay inside.

The phreatic explosion and aspluim were visible from the nearby town of Tagaytay, a popular place to view the volcano and where tourists flock to visit on weekends.

“We were having lunch when we heard a rumble. We saw the volcano erupt. It was raining and a few small stones fell to the ground,” Jon Patrick Yen, a customer of the restaurant in Tagaytay, told Reuters.

“I didn’t expect to see such a spectacle. We just stopped by to eat.”