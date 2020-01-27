Restoration of order on our southern border

Without much fanfare, the Trump government, helped by Mexican authorities, has demonstrably delayed the flow of illegal immigrants from Central America to the United States.

Those individuals must now stay in Mexico or apply for access to the US from a Central American country, effectively removing one of the country’s main access routes. And under threats of trade or other sanctions by the Trump government, Mexico has stopped a previous practice of allowing migrants to pass through their territory unhindered.

Most law-abiding Americans have no problem with immigrants using the legal route to enter this country and settle here permanently. However, it is the calculated circumvention of American law applied by these caravans of so-called Central American asylum seekers that forced our government to implement new policies to close loopholes exploited by individuals who shamelessly play our immigration laws.

According to the Associated Press, illegal crossings along our southern border fell after the Trump government allowed more asylum seekers in Mexico to wait for hearings in US courts. The fall is most striking in western Arizona,

Arrests by the border patrol in the Yuma sector hit nearly 14,000 in May, when the new policy came into force there. By October, the number of arrests had fallen by 94% to less than 800 and has remained there ever since, making Yuma the second slowest of the agency’s nine sectors on the Mexican border.

Anthony Porvaznik, head of the Yuma sector of the Border Patrol, told the AP that these new Migration Protection Protocols have been a huge deterrent based on interviews with agents with arrested. “Their whole goal was to be released in the United States, and as soon as it was taken off the shelf for them … it really reduced the amount of traffic that came through it.”

In the first 10 months since the policy came into force in San Diego, more than 55,000 asylum seekers were sent back to Mexico to await hearings.

The immigrants came from more than three dozen countries, but nearly two-thirds were Guatemala or Honduran, according to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

Previously, the thousands of people traveling mainly from Guatemala and Honduras put untenable pressure on humanitarian services, endangering the safety of, in particular, the children who accompanied them.

And since the news of this updated US border regulation is returning to these countries, it should pause potential illegal immigrants before they decide to make that dangerous journey north.

Of course, not everyone will be put off.

Last Monday, hundreds of Central American migrants attempted to cross the Suchiate River to southern Mexico, in violation of the US-Mexico agreement. Mexican immigration agents told them to return to Guatemala or surrender to Mexican authorities, which meant they could at least stay in the country temporarily.

Reportedly, many migrants withdrew to the edge of the river and a smaller number withdrew to Guatemala.

We do not dispute that some of these immigrants really fear for their lives because of the uncontrolled prevalence of gang activity at home. We in this country have experienced some appearance of that culture through the emergence of MS-13, an international gang of El Salvadoran roots that came to the fore in Southern California.

But even those who believe that the safety of their loved ones remains in danger must comply with US customs and immigration legislation.