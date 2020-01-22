Restoration work on Notre-Dame Cathedral ravaged by fire is expected to start later this year

The French army general tasked with rebuilding Notre-Dame cathedral ravaged by fire in Paris said renovation work would start seriously later this year.

General Jean-Louis Georgelin told a committee of the French Parliament that the workers still secure the structure.

Concerns persist over the collapse of the vaulted ceilings of Notre Dame.

READ MORE: Notre-Dame cathedral holds its first mass since the devastating fire in April

“Even if we are rather confident and even if all the indicators seem positive, it is still too early to say that the cathedral is saved,” he said.

The April fire destroyed the monument’s spire and the roof that kept its facade and ceilings in two stable towers.

In mid-February, specialists plan to start dismantling the scaffolding installed before the fire for the planned repair work.

The process will take four months and will involve professional climbers removing 40,000 scaffolds weighing a total of 200 tonnes, said General Georgelin.

The cathedral must also be rid of its lead, and only then will the experts be able to make decisions on how to rebuild Notre-Dame.

READ MORE: A History of Notre Dame Cathedral

General Georgelin said the church could reopen to the public within five years, as President Emmanuel Macron has promised, even if some experts have this unrealistic timetable.

The renovation teams will not “form a commission to take three months to decide whether or not to replace a stone”, but neither do they plan to rush onto a “cathedral that we are leaving for generations to come”.

The reconstruction of Notre-Dame, the foundation stone of which was laid in 1163, has sparked a wide debate across France, with differing views on the advisability of involving new technologies and designs.