restored-slave-cabins-at-smith-park-notify-a-fuller-story-about-ravenswood-mansion

Outside the house of the Ravenswood Mansion, two small brick structures stand on your own in the backyard.

Within every is practically nothing but wooden flooring, a fireplace and a compact window.

Thomas Wilson and his family lived on the house following going to Tennessee in the late 1700s. Settling in Brentwood, the family members made a plantation and utilised enslaved African Americans to turn into one particular of the richest families of the 1800s.

The Wilsons housed their slaves in residing quarters no bigger than 370 square toes. Now, those spaces are open up to the community for the very first time.

“The cabins are reminders of the African American workforce that labored tirelessly to work the plantation in the early 19th century,” city of Brentwood spokesperson Deanna Lambert unfortunate. “It is mysterious who these people today were, but the city and the Brentwood Historic Commission are presently studying this history to be in a position to include things like the fuller tale into our upcoming presentations.”

Prior to the Civil War, about 12,000 slaves lived in Williamson County, in accordance to Battle of Franklin Have confidence in scientists and the U.S. Census from 1860.

Preservation of the historic property at Smith Park — which consist of the Ravenswood Mansion and the slave cabins — has been on the horizon since the city took around the property in 2010. With a purpose to inform a entire tale, the town expended $150,000 to restore the grounds for the duration of 2019.

That venture bundled brick work and restoring the fireplaces. Other cabins the moment existed on the home but only two are still standing.

“As the house owners of this house, the city of Brentwood is now the custodian of its heritage. It is incumbent upon us to assure these critical structures survive the passage of time, and these who lived here and endured 19th century slavery are not forgotten,” Brentwood City Administrator Jay Evans explained. “This job goes a lengthy way in preserving these historical property for long term generations.”

How to go on a tour

For the duration of the 12 months, Brentwood delivers historical tours to the general public through open houses and other functions.

Non-public groups can also tour the property and the grounds.

Through people tours, guides go into element about the residence and its record starting back again in the early 1800s.

“The mission of these guided tours is to supply a opportunity to far better understand not only the loved ones who the moment lived on the land, but also to guarantee the tale of all those who were enslaved here is not forgotten,” Lambert said. “We would welcome any information from feasible kinfolk in the local community. We also invite any individual who could volunteer some time to helping us analysis to be sure to get hold of us.”

Tours of the home and the grounds are accessible Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other slave properties preserved

Slave quarters also sit on the grounds at the two Carnton and Carter Home.

Whilst just about every website had slaves, the families’ associations and record preserving differed tremendously.

The Carters held meticulous documents, with the family members sustaining associations with their slaves for three generations. The McGavocks were being more durable to pin down, leaving researchers looking by way of wills, obituaries in the neighborhood newspapers and financial institution records to properly element a loved ones tree for the slaves at Carnton.

Individuals who were enslaved in Williamson County also have a new headstone sitting down in the McGavock cemetery, which connects to the Confederate cemetery on the residence.

The Confederate soldiers who died in the Fight of Franklin are buried in neatly platted rows in the McGavock spouse and children cemetery on the Carnton property. Their fifty percent-oval headstones bear their names and ranks. Those people enslaved by the McGavock family earlier only had small stones with no inscriptions.

The stone now makes notice of individuals who arrived to Tennessee from Africa, only to be enslaved right up until the Civil War’s end.

