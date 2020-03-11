Former Vice President Joe Biden said in Philadelphia Tuesday night that he believed “restoring world order” was a “US responsibility.”

Biden, who defeated Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in key primaries, including Michigan and Missouri, on Tuesday delivered his first address as a Democratic Party candidate for president, as there seems to be little way to recover from Sanders.

He said (emphasis added):

My fellow Americans, we have to manage the world. Donald Trump’s “Donald First America” ​​policies made America single. You know, in the fight against climate change we have to bring the rest of the world together to act and act now. Join in the Paris climate agreement on the first day. Make it clear to our allies that we will honor our commitments because our words can be trusted.

(Applause)

And make it clear to our adversaries that we will be quick to restore world order. This is the responsibility of the United States

(Applause)

Biden’s philosophy is rejected by many Americans, including Democrats, who believe that the United States should curtail its military commitments abroad and reduce the country’s role in “nation-building” in distant places.

Last year, a Gallup poll found that 58% of Americans believed that “US prices” are very “or very favorable” in the eyes of the world. ” – the highest rating since 2003, before the Iraq war, supported by Biden, was significant.

