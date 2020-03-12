Restricting foreign citizens to coronavirus will not help

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said during a hearing on Tuesday that restraining foreign nationals in response to a coronavirus outbreak will not help public health.

The House Rules Committee discussed H.R. 2486, the Democrats Prohibition Act. The bill would prevent President Donald Trump from using his executive authority to suspend the entry of foreign nationals into the country to protect Americans against the coronavirus.

Nadler said restricting travel by foreign nationals to the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak would not help public health.

MP Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), a member of the House and Freedom Standards Committee, asked Nadler, “Do you think, therefore, that 212 (f) is appropriate for the answer? COVID-19? “

Nadler responded, “No, it is not because it is irrational and it does not help public health.”

President Trump has used his executive authority to restrict travel from China and Iran, which are two of the countries most affected by the coronavirus.

Nadler’s comments follow Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) telling Fox News on Monday that he would not close the country’s borders to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Sanders said:

What you don’t want to do right now when you have a president who has propagated the xenophobic and anti-immigrant sentiment before he was elected. What we need to do is get scientists to take a look at what we need to do. There are communities where the virus spreads. What does it mean? It may mean self-righteousness, it may not have public assemblies.

But let’s not go back to the same case. It is not interesting that a president who has demonized and demonized immigrants, the first thing he may think of is closing the border. So we need scientists to explain the right approach to us, not the political approach.

The Vermont senator’s comments are in opposition to the New England Journal of Medicine, which stated that travel restrictions, “At least temporarily, these restrictions may have helped slow the spread of the virus.”

