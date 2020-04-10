Restrictions to extend but partial lifting possible next month

The government is expected to announce an extension of Covid-19 restrictions on business and social life on Friday, but should indicate that a partial lifting of the strict regime could take place next month if the rate of infections continues to drop.

The restrictions must remain in place for at least the next two weeks, with several high-level sources predicting that they will remain until the May holiday weekend.

The decision is expected to be announced on Friday afternoon after a meeting of senior public health officials. Health Minister Simon Harris should then sign an extension of Garda’s powers to enforce the lock.

Although the focus remains on maintaining restrictions for the past few weeks in order to continue suppressing the virus, senior officials have started working on plans for a “gradual” end to isolation.

However, important sources point out that even when the relaxation of restrictions occurs, it will only be partial and gradual.

Priorities should include reopening some retail, construction and school businesses – probably only for part of the week initially.

Infectious Disease Specialist Professor Sam McConkey said the government is now at a crossroads and faces two decisions regarding the treatment of Covid-19.

The first option is to continue efforts to flatten the curve over a period of six to nine months, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

The second choice is “more serious” and would involve a “short, clean response” to try to prevent the spread of the virus entirely. Such a decision would require the involvement of 32 counties, he said.

That’s what South Korea and New Zealand were doing and because Ireland is an island, it was an approach that could work here, he said.

For the more aggressive option to work, more frequent and faster tests would be needed with results within a few hours and a faster contact search as well.

“It would be difficult. This would mean restricting travel and quarantining people entering the country. “

“Short, clean”

This should be a political choice and the government should weigh the economic and social costs.

“I think it has to be a national decision, we have to force Northern Ireland to accompany us on this journey. It should be an approach for all the islands. There needs to be a national debate and involve all parties in Northern Ireland. “

There are cost advantages with each option, but the “short and accurate” option may require the use of GPS applications, the willingness of people to monitor their spatial data and may require legislative changes, he warned.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the government may need limited access to the European Union’s new Covid-19 bailout to help finance the wage subsidy program and support businesses in difficulty.

Donohoe told RTÉ radio morning Ireland that he firmly believed that the country “could create a new economy” and create new services to recover and move forward, but cautioned, “we have a journey ahead of us.”

New social supports will be monitored and may need to be strengthened to help the recovery as 200,000 workers have access to the wage subsidy system.

“If they need to be changed, we will.”

Donohoe said the deal reached with EU finance ministers on Thursday evening had three different elements.

The first is to make loans available to countries in great difficulty to help their health care respond to Covid-19; second, there is a business plan – use the European Investment Bank to make money available to low-interest companies to meet Covid-19; and a third plan for workers to help companies pay for wage subsidy programs.

Wage subsidy plans

Minister said Ireland may need access to European Investment Bank funds to help finance companies and will consider accessing the program to help finance programs wage subsidies.

It is hoped that Ireland will not need to use the European Stability Mechanism fund, he added.

Earlier in the same program, Alan Ahearne, professor of economics at NUI Galway, said the € 500 billion bailout was a positive result, but warned that the number needed would likely increase.

Professor Aherne said that as it stands, Ireland would not need to borrow from the new low-cost loan fund of the European Stability Mechanism, as European central banks keep borrowing costs close from zero.

He said he was “cautiously optimistic”, the recovery will be “much, much faster than a normal recession” given the social supports that have been put in place.