[restructured-tennessee-football-staff-members-arrives-at-a-low-cost,-contracts-present]

Tennessee’s 2020 coaching workers will occur at a price cut following some offseason comings and goings.

The Vols introduced Friday the hires of defensive assistants Jimmy Brumbaugh and Shelton Felton.

Each earned two-12 months specials that will expire Jan. 31, 2022.

Brumbaugh, who will coach the defensive line, will generate $650,000 annually. Felton, who will coach exterior linebackers, will make $225,000 in the initially calendar year of his offer in advance of obtaining a bump to $250,000.

Their hires provides the combined salary of Tennessee’s 10 assistant coaches to $6.24 million. Very last 12 months, the Vols’ 10 assistants had a mixed income of $six.985 million, a determine that rated as the fifth-optimum in the nation.

The 2020 payroll things in a salary of $355,000 for quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke, his salary under his deal that expired Jan. 31. He remains on employees. Tennessee has not introduced a new offer for Weinke.

Tennessee gets ‘tireless workers’ in Jimmy Brumbaugh, Shelton Felton

Felton comes cheap right after 1 period coaching defensive finishes and outside linebackers at Akron. Felton was a high-quality handle analyst at Tennessee in 2018.

Felton joins within linebackers mentor Brian Niedermeyer as 1st-time defensive assistants at the Energy five stage. Niedermeyer earlier coached Tennessee’s tight ends for two seasons.

Brumbaugh is back again in the SEC following a two-12 months stint as Colorado’s defensive line coach. He also has been a defensive assistant at Maryland, Kentucky, Syracuse and Louisiana Tech. He labored on employees with Vols defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley during their time at Kentucky.

Brumbaugh will have the title of co-defensive coordinator.

“I am fired up to announce that we have added Jimmy Brumbaugh and Shelton Felton to our coaching personnel,” mentor Jeremy Pruitt explained in a news release. “They are each tireless workers and will convey a ton of positives to our workers in conditions of coaching and recruiting.”

Brumbaugh and Felton comprehensive Tennessee’s new-glance defensive employees next the departures earlier this thirty day period of defensive line mentor Tracy Rocker and exterior linebackers mentor Chris Rumph. Rocker left for the very same placement at South Carolina, whilst Rumph still left for the exact work with the Houston Texans.

Previously in the offseason, inside of linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer left for the very same posture with the New York Giants.

Ansley is Tennessee’s only defensive assistant who will return from the 2019 team.

The Vols also changed one particular offensive assistant by hiring working backs mentor Jay Graham from Texas A&M soon after losing David Johnson to Florida Condition. Joe Osovet was promoted from a participant growth job to limited ends coach, allowing Niedermeyer to flip to defense.

As is regular in Tennessee’s assistant contracts, if UT were to fire Brumbaugh or Felton without bring about, it would owe him the remainder of the salary he is due, although the offer calls for him to check out to mitigate the damages.

If possibly assistant leaves before Feb. one, 2021, he would owe Tennessee a buyout equal to one particular-3rd of his income remaining on the deal. If both leaves on or soon after that date, the buyout drops to $50,000. They can ask that Tennessee waive the buyout.

2020 assistant mentor salaries

Jim Chaney (offensive coordinator) – $1.6M

Derrick Ansley (defensive coordinator) – $1M

Will Good friend (offensive line mentor) – $805,000

Jimmy Brumbaugh (defensive line coach) – $650,000

Jay Graham (jogging backs mentor) – $575,000

Tee Martin (extensive receivers coach) – $450,000

Chris Weinke (quarterbacks coach) – $355,000*

Brian Niedermeyer (inside linebackers coach) – $355,000

Shelton Felton (outside linebackers coach) – $225,000

Joe Osovet (tight finishes mentor) – $225,000

Total – $6.24M

* – Weinke’s deal expired on Jan. 31. He continues to be on the personnel. Tennessee has not announced a new deal for him. The income detailed in this article reflects his old contract.

2019 assistant mentor salaries

Jim Chaney (offensive coordinator) – $1.5M

Derrick Ansley (defensive coordinator) – $1M

Chris Rumph (outdoors linebackers mentor) – $805,000

Will Close friend (offensive line coach) – $805,000

Kevin Sherrer (inside of linebackers coach) – $705,000

Tracy Rocker (defensive line mentor) – $505,000

David Johnson (jogging backs mentor) – $505,000

Tee Martin (broad receivers coach) – $450,000

Chris Weinke (quarterbacks mentor) – $355,000

Brian Niedermeyer (restricted finishes mentor) – $355,000

Total – $6.985M

