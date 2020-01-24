Results for day 1 of the “Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championships – New Years Special”

The “MBC Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championship – New Years Special” kicked off its first day of exciting competition on January 24!

During the first episode of the three-day special, the idols clashed in events such as athletics, ssireum (Korean wrestling), electronic sports, archery and penalty shootout .

Discover the results of day 1 below!

60m Sprint – Girls

Cherry Bullet’s May won this year’s gold medal in the women’s 60-meter sprint, recording a speed of 9.68 seconds. Yuji of 3YE won silver with a speed of 9.95 seconds, while Jiwon of Cherry Bullet won bronze with a speed of 10.01 seconds.

60m Sprint – Boys

Yunsung of NOIR won the gold medal for the men’s 60-meter sprint after recording a time of 7.91 seconds. Hwalchan of GreatGuys, who had won the gold medal at previous Idol Star Track and Field Championships, won the silver medal this time after coming close with a speed of 7.94 seconds. Finally, Bang Chan of Stray Kids won bronze with a speed of 8.13 seconds.

Ssireum (Korean wrestling) – Boys

For this year’s ssireum tournament, ATEEZ and VICTON faced off in the semi-finals while Golden Child advanced to the final after their preliminary game against the NFB. After defeating VICTON 2-0, ATEEZ faced Golden Child in the final.

Wooyoung of ATEEZ won the first match in the final, while Daeyeol of Golden Child won the second. It all came down to the third and last game of the round: the Yeosang from ATEEZ against the Jangjun from Golden Child.

Although it initially seemed like Jangjun had the upper hand, Yeosang managed to turn the tide and take it down, and ATEEZ – for whom it was their very first “Idol Star Track and Field Championship” – went home with his first gold medal. .

eSports

Before the start of the group battle, representatives of each team competed in a solo warm-up shooter. Park Ji Hoon, who reunited former group mates Wanna One Lee Dae Hwi, Kim Jae Hwan and Ha Sung Woon to form a team for the event, emerged victorious in the solo warm-up after recording seven impressive wins.

In the eSports football tournament, PENTAGON reached the final after defeating a team made up of MBC announcers, while the “allied” team made up of Wanna One members secured their own place in the final match by defeating The Boyz . The final round will be broadcast during a subsequent broadcast.

Archery – Boys

NCT Dream, Stray Kids, MONSTA X and SF9 participated in this year’s men’s archery event, but only the first match between MONSTA X and SF9 was broadcast on Day 1.

After scoring a total of 84 points against 66 for SF9, Minhyuk, Hyungwon and I.M from MONSTA X have advanced to the final, which will be broadcast on a subsequent broadcast.

Penalty shootout

Stray Kids reached the semifinals after beating SEVENTEEN in their quarterfinal match, while SF9 secured their own place in the semifinals by beating their teammate FNC Entertainment N.Flying.

A special team of “Produce 101 Season 2” alumni Jeong Sewoon, Ha Sung Woon and Kim Jae Hwan also reached the semi-finals after defeating VERIVERY.

400m relay preliminaries

WJSN, NATURE, Cherry Bullet and MOMOLAND obtained places in the final for the women’s 400-meter relay, which will be broadcast on a subsequent broadcast. VERIVERY, ATEEZ, Golden Child and DONGKIZ qualified for the final for male athletes.

The full episode of "Idol Star 2020 Championships – New Years Special" will soon be available with English subtitles on Viki here!

