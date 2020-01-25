Results for day 2 of the “Idol Star 2020 Track & Field Championships – New Years Special”

The “Idol Star 2020 MBC Track & Field Championships – New Years Special” continued with the second day on January 25!

In the second part of the three-day special, the idols clashed in events such as archery, horse riding, penalty shootout and electronic sports.

Check out the second day results below and the first day results here!

Archery (girls)

Oh My Girl, gugudan, WJSN and ITZY participated in this year’s women’s archery.

In the match between gugudan and ITZY, gugudan scored 93 against 69 for ITZY, which means that gugudan qualified for the final. In the match between Oh My Girl and WJSN, Bona of WJSN won a perfect gold medal and WJSN progressed with a score of 86 against 66 for Oh My Girl.

The final match between the gugudan and the WJSN will be broadcast on day 3.

Archery (boys)

Day 2 continued the men’s archery event with NCT Dream against Stray Kids. After NCT Dream scored 92 for Stray Kids ’86, NCT Dream reached the final.

The final match between NCT Dream and MONSTA X will be broadcast on day 3.

Penalty shootout

Golden Child played against the NFB in the quarterfinals and won with a score of 4 to 3.

They will play SF9, Stray Kids and a special team made up of alumni of “Produce 101 Season 2” Jeong Sewoon, Ha Sung Woon and Kim Jae Hwan in the semi-finals on day 3. (Day 3 will broadcast the semi-finals and finals in this event.)

Ride a horse

Day 2 featured the preliminary match as well as the third and fourth place match. The Boyz’s Ju Haknyeon, Pink Fantasy’s Arang, MOMOLAND’s Hyebin, (G) I-DLE’s Yuqi, WJSN’s Dayoung, South Club’s Nam Tae Hyun, OnlyOneOf’s Junji and JBJ95’s Kenta participated in this event.

Ju Haknyeon, Hyebin of MOMOLAND, Dayoung of WJSN and Kenta of JBJ95 qualified for the semi-finals. Ju Haknyeon and Kenta qualified for the final and in the match for third place, Dayoung won the bronze medal.

The final will be broadcast on day 3.

eSports

In the eSports football tournament, PENTAGON won against Golden Child and qualified for the final round. The “allied” team (former Wanna One members Lee Dae Hwi, Kim Jae Hwan, Ha Sung Woon and Park Ji Hoon) won against SF9 and qualified for the final round.

In the end, the “allied” team won the gold medal against PENTAGON.

In the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) solo tournament, Ha Sung Woon and Park Ji Hoon faced each other and Ha Sung Woon finally won the gold medal. Their “allied” team also won the PUBG group tournament, which makes it a sweep for the former members of Wanna One!

ISAC 2020 will continue with day 3 on January 27 at 5 p.m. KST.

Start watching Day 2 of the “2020 Idol Star Track & Field Championships – New Years Special” below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?