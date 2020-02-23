[Results from MGM Grand – Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II]

Phil Jay 22/02/2020

Environment Boxing News presents reside benefits from the MGM Grand Backyard Arena in Las Vegas as Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury combat for a 2nd time.

In the key function, Tyson Fury shocked the environment when all over again to confirm himself the greatest heavyweight on the planet.

Coming in weighty, Fury did what he promised and went straight for Wilder’s throat.

Rocking Wilder on a number of instances, Fury place the now previous WBC champion down in the third and fifth rounds just before ending the position in the seventh.

Referee Kenny Bayliss had observed more than enough as Wilder struggled to cope with Fury’s intense tactic and mid-attack man-dealing with.

Fury is now a two-time leading division ruler, mimicking what British isles rival Anthony Joshua did very last December.

A struggle amongst the pair could now be on the cards should really Wilder choose against accepting a trilogy at a reduce level of 40%.

Former planet heavyweight winner Charles Martin led into the key party with a crushing stoppage of Gerald Washington.

And overhand remaining did the hurt and permit to the 3rd person stepping in to help you save Washington from any additional punishment.

Martin is now in line to problem for his previous IBF title.

WBO tremendous bantamweight winner Emanuel Navarrete stays so adhering to a battering ram of a efficiency vs . Jeo Santisima.

Head-searching all the way, Navarrete wore down the challenger right up until at some point forcing Russell Mora to action in as the eleventh arrived in direction of a near.

The to start with Spend-For every-View clash of the night time saw freak of mother nature Sebastian Fundora card a unanimous decision more than formerly undefeated Daniel Lewis.

Fundora took the spoils 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93 on the cards.

In the penultimate contest prior to the PPV portion of the occasion, Subriel Matias and Petros Ananyan shared an all-out ten-round slugfest.

At occasions Ananyan was hurt, but it was late on in the combat which swung the verdict his way.

Matias took also many headshots and was held up by the ropes, main to referee Robert Byrd offering him a standing 8 count.

It turned out to very important. Scorecards study 96-93 and 95-94 2 times in favour of Ananyan.

In an 8-spherical welterweight bout, Javier Molina remained in the hunt for a globe title shot by defeating Amir Imam through conclusion.

Staff Fury group member Isaac Lowe ongoing his excellent variety by defeating former environment title challenger Alberto Guevara.

A messy affair saw equally fighters deducted details on additional than just one celebration.

In the end, Lowe took a factors victory.

Youthful welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr can now boast a five- report subsequent a 4-spherical final decision towards Corey Champion.

Mielnicki is progressing well and appears at relieve in the ring depite his tender yrs.

At the lightweight restrict, Gabriel Flores Jr. out-scored Matt Conway following 8 rounds to enhance to 17-.

In the opener, Rolando Romero moved to 11- with a next spherical stoppage of Arturs Ahmetovs at tremendous light-weight.

