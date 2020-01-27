Resurrecting Muguruza defeated Bertens to reach Melbourne Sports

Garbine Muguruza during the game against Kiki Bertens at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 27th, 2020. – Reuters picture

MELBOURNE, January 27 – Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza underscored her return to form as she beat ninth Kiki Bertens in 68 minutes to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open today.

The former number one in the world without seeds won in the Rod Laver Arena with 6: 3, 6: 3 and in the last eight meets the German Angelique Kerber (17th) or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30th) from Russia.

Only three of the top 10 seeds are left – top seeds Ashleigh Barty and seventh seed Petra Kvitova will meet in the quarter-finals.

The other is Simona Halep, the fourth seed that the Estonian 28th seed Anett Kontaveit plays.

The 26-year-old Muguruza met Conchita Martinez, her Spanish compatriot and Wimbledon champion from 1994, at the beginning of the year in the hope of reviving her failed career.

Muguruza, who has been sterile for 18 months, said that she enjoyed having Martinez on her coaching team.

“When you talk to another player, you don’t have to say too many words, you understand each other straight away,” she said.

As part of their restart, Muguruza spent a few days on Kilimanjaro to free himself from tennis.

Muguruza ranked 36th in the world in 2019, the first time since 2014 that it ended the year outside the top 20.

But she was brought back to life in 2020 and reached the semifinals in Shenzhen earlier this year before quitting a virus from Hobart in the quarter-finals.

“I didn’t feel well at all on the first day (in Melbourne), but it improves day by day,” she said.

Muguruza emphatically won the first set in 30 minutes against a shocked Bertens.

She used the momentum for the second set and made a quick 1-0 lead, which was immediately broken off.

The resurgent Spaniard defeated Bertens again 3-2 and kept it comfortably 4-2.

Muguruza again made a 5: 3 lead and put Bertens under pressure with some strong blows from behind.

She failed to get Bertens off the first match point, but sealed the win with another big forehand that pushed the finish line down. – AFP