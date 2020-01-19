Retail numbers underscore the strength of US consumers

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Three in a row.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, retail sales rose for the third consecutive year in December last year, and the purchase was broad-based across several categories – except cars.

In terms of headlines, retail sales increased 30 basis points overall. November sales, which had been revised upwards, also reached 30 basis points (compared to the previously estimated 20 basis points). Retail sales in December rose 5.8 percent from the previous month.

Core retail sales, which do not include volatile segments such as cars and gasoline, increased 50 basis points in December. Car sales fell 1.3 percent.

Sales of electronic products increased by 60 basis points, while sales in clothing and accessories stores increased by 1.6 percent.

Department store sales decreased 80 basis points compared to the previous month and were 5.5 percent below the previous year. The Macy’s and JCPenney’s results underscored the sluggishness of the sector. According to Macy’s, sales in the same store in November and December were 60 basis points (measured by own and licensed stores). At JCPenney, sales in the same store decreased 7.5 percent. Adjusted earnings excluding equipment and furniture decreased by 5.3 percent. In the Mastercard Spending Pulse, retail spending in this category was estimated to decrease by 1.8 percent.

Contrary to these results, the retail department stated that retail sales, including online sales (including through platforms like Amazon), increased 20 basis points compared to November and 19.2 percent year over year. Total non-business revenue was $ 778.4 billion, up 13.1 percent from 2018.

Ecommerce sales were also a relatively positive point for retailers as they reported results against the backdrop of the December quarter earlier this month. For example, Ziel reported that its digital sales grew 19 percent year over year. Mastercard’s own data, which was received at the end of the year, showed that online spending during the holiday season rose 18.8 percent year-over-year and online sales accounted for an estimated 15 percent of total retail sales during this period.

Other strengths: Expenditures for food and spirits – as well as for eating out – increased in the new year. Revenue in restaurants and bars rose 20 basis points compared to November and 4.9 percent year over year.

The results of the trade department underline the comment of several companies – including banks – that consumers continue to spend as a group (and not just by segment). For example, JPMorgan said that credit card loans increased 8 percent and card transactions rose 10 percent in a “robust” Christmas shopping season.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.