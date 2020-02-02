Retail worker tells encounter with Lana Del Rey about footage

Accidental encounters with idols are very rare, let alone with CCTV footage to capture these random events, but this American retailer has really exceeded the odds. She went viral because she shared her surprise meeting Lana Del Rey After Ms. Del Rey entered the store, she casually rummaged through the store’s items on film and strolled to the counter. That has rejuvenated my love of life.

The worker tells us about the iconic sequence of events in “game by game” mode when she admits that initially she had no idea that “the man was right in front of her” – she even walks past Ms. Norman Fucking Rockwell several times not to stamp the queen. The footage then shows Lana walking to the counter and the worker staring at her, freezing, dropping the bags she holds in her hand, temporarily failing, failing even more, and then hugging. “I’m freaking out,” she says at this point. “I’m trying to be so cool. I’m a little shrimp. It’s perfect.”

The material shared by Twitter user @ivorycricket has amassed over 130,000 likes and 1.5 million views in just over a day. Check it out below.

You guys, this girl saw Lana Del Rey at work and imagine it would be this happy picture.twitter.com/8bgjaVoQ2P

– Edgar (@ivorycricket), January 31, 2020

My favorite part of the video has to be the employee who has no idea who Lana Del Rey is and who doesn’t give the slightest fuck afterwards.

We all have a friend like this. We love an assignable, forgotten queen.

Anyway, now I’m hoping for a chance encounter with Lana Del Rey. Hope is a dangerous thing for a man like me – but I have it.

