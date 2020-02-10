Retailers are trying to rent clothes, but does it fit well?

Renting clothes could be the future of fashion – or it could just be a fad.

But traditional retailers can no longer afford to wait on the sidelines to find out. For this reason, more and more customers are offering the opportunity to rent clothes instead of buying them for a monthly fee.

Bloomingdale, Banana Republic and Urban Outfitters are the newest providers. Even the designer brands footwear chain is considering launching a shoe rental service.

GlobalData, a market research firm that is now a booming $ 1 billion business, says the apparel rental sector is expected to reach $ 2.5 billion by 2023. Combined with resale, this will account for 13% of the total US $ 360 billion apparel market within the decade, down from 7.3% today.

Clothing rentals are another part of the sharing economy where customers – especially those in their twenties and thirties – are less interested in making or investing heavily, but still want access to different brands and services, says Steve Barr, Market leader in the consumer market at PwC.

“You no longer have to get involved in the myth of continuous consumption and that you are proud to wear something instead of proud to own something,” said Jennifer Hyman, CEO and co-founder of Rent the Runway, who launched the 2009 Business model is pushing that many retailers are now trying to replicate.

For the clothing retailers, rents offer a glimmer of hope at a time when they are dealing with piles of unsold goods, which often need to be reduced significantly. Some have already entered the second-hand business – another popular trend in the sharing economy, led by companies like The Real Real and ThredUp.

For example, J.C. Penney and Macy’s teamed up with ThredUp to sell gently worn clothing at a few dozen locations. Nordstrom is testing resale in the flagship store for women in Manhattan and online.

Many in the industry consider these necessary steps necessary as the clothing retailers watch their wealth decrease. Together with department stores, earnings are expected to decrease 11.3% in the fourth quarter, compared to a 5.7% decrease for the retail sector as a whole, according to research firm Retail Metrics LLC. In the past year, clothing retailers had an overwhelming share in retail bankruptcies. This emerges from a recently published report by the consulting firm AlixPartners.

“Clothing retailers are struggling with pressure on multiple fronts,” said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics. “Strong promotions, chronic traffic decline, e-commerce investments. And now they also have rental and resale services. The rental market is small, but it will grow and you will have to invest in it. “

Christine Hunsicker, CEO and founder of CaaStle, a startup that manages inventory and shipping for retailers, says that rental services generate an operating profit of between 20% and 25% compared to just 5% for traditional retailers. For private customers of Hunsicker, the total expenditure on rent and purchase has doubled on average for each customer in the past year.

In contrast to Rent the Runway, a special rental service for high-quality designer clothing, the profitability for traditional retailers – from marketing to dry cleaning and shipping to normal day-to-day business – is associated with considerable challenges.

Around a dozen retailers, including Banana Republic and Bloomingdale, have left the logistics to CaaStle. But Urban Outfitters, with whom buyers can rent their brands as well as external companies such as Reebok and Levi’s, does everything for them – a daunting task.

“(Retailers) are very used to marketing products, not services, so it is difficult to know which customers should get a message and how often,” said Hunsicker.

Some experts are wondering whether it makes any sense at all to have cheaper clothing chains in the rental business, since customers can only buy the used clothing or buy it at a substantial discount. Even clothes cannot hold well after repeated wear, says Rod Sides from Deloitte LLP.

Elizabeth Kashin, 53, of Indianapolis, said she tried Urban Outfitters Nuuly rental service last month. She never received her package of six items, but was still charged. After contacting customer service via social media, she received another package, but said the clothes didn’t look clean.

“I can go to a second-hand shop for a better experience,” she said.

Urban Outfitters said it is constantly listening to feedback to “improve the experience for Nuuly subscribers”. 50,000 subscribers are expected to be registered in the first 12 months.

Retailers also face the same challenges as Rent the Runway.

Consumers complain of spotty customer service and a lot of additional fees. For example, Rent the Runway charges $ 50 for each day that a customer returns an item late to double the retail value of that item.

There is also the issue of too few locations to return rented items. Retail expert Melissa Gonzalez says retailers should have kiosks in their stores in key cities, but at the moment most don’t have one and shoppers have to drop off their garment bags at a UPS or the post office. Rent the Runway has five stores and almost 50 drop-off points.

Rent the Runway itself had to adapt to an increasingly demanding customer. It started with dresses for special occasions, but its customers now rent out an average of more than 120 days a year. The New York-based company launched children’s clothing last year and later unveiled pillows and other furnishings in collaboration with West Elm.

Vara Pikor, a 26-year-old Manhattan insurance broker who uses Rent the Runway for many of her clothing needs, is thrilled.

“This could be my eternal habit,” she said. “I have less stuff in my house.”

The long-term prospects for Rent the Runway are not yet known. The company plans to go public, but there is no clear schedule. In 2016, it was announced that it was profitable, but a spokeswoman declined to comment on whether this is still the case.

Even so, retailers are continuing to follow suit and hope to end up in a better place.