Retained HCQ Security, India Seeks US Assistance for Top Covid-19 Test Equipment – India News

Foreign Minister Harsh Shringla on Wednesday asked the Trump administration for support in order to gain access to top-of-the-line Covid-19 testing equipment. Shringla made the request in a telephone interview with his counterpart, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun, people familiar with the development said.

The Shringle phone call is a continuation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s conversation with US President Donald Trump on Saturday. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar touched base with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 6.

Officials did not discuss in detail the equipment India wants to access.

“There was an exchange of views on the current situation with regard to the spread of Sars-CoV-2 and associated challenges,” said the development-conscious person.

“Both sides discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, including developing new therapies and prophylactics against Covid-19,” the person said. They also talked about ensuring the availability of essential medicines, diagnostic and medical equipment and sharing best practices and information.

India has eased export restrictions on hydroxychloroquinine and paracetamol this week to fulfill existing orders. The relaxation came after New Delhi received requests from nearly 20 countries, including the United States and Brazil.

India has approved the use of hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis to protect healthcare professionals and close contacts of Covid-19 patients. A small clinical trial in China has shown that the anti-malarial drug has reduced the duration and severity of cough, fever and pneumonia in patients, leading to increased drug demand

