Rethink your measurement approach to counter malfunctions

Walled gardens, blind spots, and data constraints in an ever-changing ecosystem require rethinking in measurement. Changes and disruptions challenge all industries from different directions. This is the new normal and companies have to learn to adapt to survive.

Being adaptive means reassessing what used to work and may not be optimal now. The recent “Forrester Wave ™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions, Q1 2020”, in which Analytic Partners has been named a leader, addresses the way in which our company “focuses on next generation solution innovations”, a statement we believe underlines our emphasis on repetition and innovation to meet new standards in a changing landscape.

Not every change is growth, but change offers opportunities. As an analyst, I’ve seen our Insights ecosystem challenged in a variety of ways. Many advertisers approach Unified Measurement with the idea that you can easily combine Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) and Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) with customer data and fulfill the promise of a single version of the truth. While this may seem like a logical approach, it can be deceptive and even dangerous.

MMM and MTA should not have equal rights. Most brand leaders can confirm that when looking through the MMM / MTA lens, on average, the majority of data-driven decisions and the subsequent business impact of Unified Measurement come from MMM compared to MTA. In fact, in my own review of activities with marketers, I found that about 80% of the effects come from MMM and only 20% from MTA.

This lower contribution from MTA is also problematic because walled gardens, blind spots, and data constraints are breaking point. And although MTA is not “dead,” we have to admit that it is extremely challenged. However, we still have to assign, qualify and quantify the effects of digital touchpoints on the marketing mix. This is an annoying challenge.

We cannot sweep the problems under the carpet and pretend that it is normal business. Advertisers need to change their attribution approach to address these challenges. By analyzing “touchpoints” instead of mistakenly believing that you can connect the measurement via different and very separate “multi-touches”, marketers and their agencies can carry out in-depth analyzes at the user level in the relevant channels and thereby achieve a holistic measurement Framework all use together.

Although it has become clear that MMM is more valuable than MTA, I have still noticed large differences in speed, quality and granularity in the knowledge produced under the roof of MMM. I’ve occasionally experienced a shock with what we uncovered while reviewing the advertiser’s existing models. When I look at the quality of some of the analysis that marketers share with me, it becomes clear why MMM is viewed by some as a slow method that delivers results that are too high to be feasible. For the success and effectiveness of MMM, it is crucial to get to a deeper, more detailed level and to work faster towards future-oriented, actionable insights.

While MMM has its place, the effects of today’s somewhat chaotic environment require a transition from MMM and MTA to a more advanced approach to commercial mix modeling (CMM). A path that is holistic and detailed enough across all business areas to enable strategic and tactical insights while taking into account the realities of the ecosystem. We need an approach that is quicker to turn around, that is much more detailed, and that can not only tell you what happened, but also give insight into what you need to do next.

By addressing the entire company at a deeper, more differentiated level, commercial mix modeling can serve as the basis for a more consistent picture of what works and what doesn’t. With a commercial mix lens in the center, we get a holistic view of the business by adjusting models to meet specific market, brand, customer and business challenges.

As a basis, the Commercial Mix Modeling analysis offers marketing professionals the opportunity to combine other analyzes such as experimental design, branding, business, customer and touch point analysis. The result is in-depth, detailed insight that supports both strategic and tactical decisions – all in conjunction with the full business view, which has a big impact on your business.

By facing up to the hard truth that instead of correcting previous approaches or creating inadequate workarounds, we need to engage in disruptions, our industry should build something better that will help increase the impact of our marketing spend. Switching to a commercial mix model would allow marketers to be better prepared for this disorder. The switch to CMM provides a framework to meet the requirements of the entire business (not just marketing) and to support us all in being prepared for adjustments through data-driven decision-making.

,