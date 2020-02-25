[retired-chp-officer’s-up-coming-court-day-in-sexual-assault-scenario-postponed-to-april]

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 / 11: 32 AM PST / Up to date: Feb 25, 2020 / 11: 36 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A retired California Highway Patrol officer going through two felony sexual assault expenses will up coming show up in court docket in April.

A day of April 21 was established Tuesday for Joel Brock’s preliminary listening to, where a decide will ascertain if the prosecution has presented enough proof to get Brock to stand trial.

Brock, 59, has pleaded not responsible and is represented by lawyer Kyle J. Humphrey.

In accordance to a court docket document submitted by Bakersfield law enforcement, a juvenile reported June 5 that Brock gave her alcohol. She claimed she turned intoxicated then vomited and fell asleep.

Although she was asleep, the doc says, Brock entered the bed room and sexually assaulted her. DNA evidence corroborates her assertion, according to the doc.