Retired Kansas Farmer sends New York Gov. Cuomo N-95 Mask

A retired farmer in Kansas sent the keys to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said the couple hopes this doctor or nurse can use it.

Cuomo read the entire letter in his daily speech as an example of courage and generosity in dark times.

“I am a retired farmer hunting in N.E. Kansas with my wife who has one lung and periodontal problems with her lungs, ”read a letter from Dennis Ruhnke, signed by his wife, Sharon. “We are in our 70s now and obviously I am afraid of women.”

However, Ruhnke wrote, the couple had five masks and wanted to donate one to help the New York fight for the disease.

“Closing the N-95 mask has decreased from my days. It has never been used,” the letter said. “You can, if you can, give this mask to a patient or doctor in your city. “

Cuomo’s eyes flashed as he put on a mask during his daily speech.

“You want to talk about something bad about humanity,” Cuomo said. “You have five masks, what are you doing? Do you keep all five? Did you hide five masks, did you keep them for yourself or others? No, you sent a mask. You send one mask to New York for a doctor or nurse practitioner. How beautiful is that? How inconsistent is that? How’s the delivery? ”

“This is love, bravery, that’s the gift that makes this country so good,” Cuomo said. “And this generosity to me is to alleviate all the misery you see. One mask, I will go on four. ”

Back on the phone, Dennis Ruhnke said he was surprised by the public’s attention.

“Just watching the news, day after day, death rates are rising. And they push N-95 a lot. I guess I have some masks somewhere. I go back to the garden, dig in some faces and see they are there.” he said, adding that he checked the governor’s address online to send the letter.

Ruhnke said he would like to know who is finally receiving the mask.

“I would have felt bad when I threw it, but it made me happy to send someone to use it,” he said. “They sound almost too stressful. So I thought, it was just a few hand gestures. But maybe if you get enough of these stimulants, it’ll all turn out well in the end.”

