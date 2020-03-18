Retired nurse is very first COVID-19 relevant loss of life in Illinois

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 / 07:28 AM CDT / Current: Mar 18, 2020 / 08:16 AM CDT

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 61-12 months-aged female has turn into the to start with COVID-19 relevant death in Illinois.

Patricia Frieson, of Chicago, died

late Monday evening at the University of Chicago Medical Center,

according to the health-related examiner.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

declared the news at a news convention Tuesday.

“I’m deeply saddened to

share the information that I have dreaded since the earliest times of this

outbreak,” Pritzker mentioned at a information conference.

The healthcare examiner has not still said the virus brought about her dying but she experienced examined positive prior to she handed.

Frieson’s family members reported she suffered from terrible

bronchial asthma and when she went to the hospital Thursday, they imagined it was just her

bronchial asthma acting up.

But it was far worse.

1st man or woman to die of COVID-19 in IL had terrible bronchial asthma 61-year-aged retired nurse Pat Frieson of Gresham. Her family members is now quarantined and testing. Their other sister is in the hospital tonight with signs. They considered she just experienced an asthma attack, not Coronavirus. 10p @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/9jIqAux4AK

— Meghan Dwyer (@MeghanAnnDwyer) March 18, 2020

Healthcare facility workers red-flagged her mainly because of her underlying issue. Her relatives claimed Frieson was identified with pneumonia and then coronavirus.

Her brother Anthony Frieson called her a “wonderful

human.”

“(She) experienced struggled with pain for her entire everyday living,” he stated. “She turned a nurse to treatment for men and women. She experienced a deep really like of God, Holy Spirit, and she lived a existence striving to stick to God’s will in every thing she did and explained.”

Frieson was a retired ground nurse and a touring nurse, who was educated in Arkansas. She lived in the Gresham neighborhood.

Frieson arrives from a huge spouse and children. Her relatives explained

they have been about her this total time simply because they considered her disease was

only asthma. They weren’t preventing her or even pondering about coronavirus.

But now they are apprehensive a lot more household members may have it. They

are self-quarantined and staying tested.

Just one of their other sisters is under surveillance at a hospital and

has signs or symptoms of the coronavirus.

“It is real. It is genuine. There is no fooling all over with this,” Anthony Frieson explained. “I know my sister had pre-present situations but it is a very major ailment when you get these symptoms. … It’s terrible. We dropped a excellent particular person. … Anyone demands to acquire this as critical as possible.”