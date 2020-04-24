Retirement savings for U.S. troops fund the Chinese military

U.S. Army members inadvertently fund the rise of their biggest adversary in the 21st century – China – through their retirement savings, Army Green Beret and Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL) warned in a interview this week.

Approximately $ 50 billion of the 401k-style plan in which U.S. troops contribute their savings is invested in an index that includes Chinese companies, some of which build weapons systems for the Chinese military, he said this Wednesday in an interview with Breitbart News.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “This is the most dangerous opponent we have ever faced.”

Waltz said in a video he tweeted earlier this week:

Each month, myself included as a National Guard, we contribute to this 401K style plan. So guess what? Billions of dollars go to Beijing and finance Chinese shipbuilding, aircraft construction and all kinds of business. Many of them are close to the Chinese Communist Party, some of which are even on U.S. sanctions lists.

Added:

We can’t have the U.S. military coming out on the front-line retirement account funding their biggest adversary in the 21st century. America, we need to wake up. We are in a cold war with China, surely they are in one with us. And we would not finance their industry more through our retirement than the Soviet Union and Russian companies years ago. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people.

The hard retirement savings of our servicemembers fund the #Chinese military RIGHT NOW.

Meanwhile, #China is attacking our online health systems and stealing our intellectual property.

We cannot let this continue. It’s time for #ProtectOurTSP! pic.twitter.com/ftOlULRg6f

– Michael Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) April 20, 2020

Waltz is sponsoring a bill proposed by former President Mark Meadows (R-NC), now President Trump’s chief of staff, that would prevent the investment of these retirement funds in Chinese companies. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) is sponsoring a company bill in the Senate.

Waltz said another way to change that would be for President Trump to appoint a new chairman of the Federal Board of Thrift Investments (FRTIB), which oversees the federal retirement fund known as the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP). The chairman of the board is Obama’s nominee, Michael Kennedy, a Harvard MBA.

Late last year, Kennedy overturned objections from Republicans and Democrats to move forward with the decision to move the TSP’s international fund index to the former U.S. MSCI All Country. Reversible market index, which invests in large, medium and small companies in 22 developed markets.

The move “is a decision to invest in Chinese companies, including many companies involved in the Chinese government’s military, espionage, human rights abuses and industrial policy” Made in China 2025 “, without Marcio Rubio (R-FL) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) wrote in a letter to Kennedy in November 2019, according to the industry’s chief investment officer (CIO).

“Many of these Chinese companies will soon be able to receive investments directly from payments from members of the U.S. armed services and other federal government employees because of their decision,” they wrote.

One of the Chinese companies in the index is Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, which joined the commercial blacklist last year because its surveillance technology is used in detention camps of China’s Uygher Muslim minorities. according to Reuters. Another company is the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, which provides weapons to the Chinese military.

Lawmakers are also appealing to Labor Department Secretary Eugene Scalia, whose department oversees the FRTIB, according to Reuters.

Proponents of the FRTIB decision argue that the board is looking for maximum return on investment. But Waltz said it should not come at the expense of national security.

“I am a free-market, pro-growth capitalist all day long. But not at the expense of national security. And China has every intention: it is explicit in the speeches of President Xi and many other officials – dominating the states United in the next 15 years, and we need to start treating this like the Cold War is about, ”he said.

He said those who opposed any change represented China’s thinking since the Obama administration, where “China’s rise was considered peaceful” and that if we simply reach out and open up, they will do the same ”.

“We have tried for many years and have taken advantage of unfair business practices, predatory cyber espionage, predatory mergers and acquisitions,” he said.

Follow Kristina Wong of Breitbart News on Twitter or Facebook.