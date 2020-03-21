Return of Deep Purple with a triumphant new single “Throw My Bones”

Deep Purple are back with a triumphant new single “Throw My Bones” – listen to it below.

Legendary rockers must release 21 th studio album “Whoosh!” June 21, and they published a video on the single.

In the video, a man who puts on a suit astronaut, walking, watching daily life. Disconnect from the outside world, it stands isolated in his suit, when people pass by him until the reef, which is controlled by authorities, dominated in the background.

Watch the video for “Throw my bones” below:

[Insert] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUW7PvvbbO4 [/ paste]

Ian Gillan discussed the name of the next album Deep Purple: “” Vush! “- onomatopoeic word which when viewed through one end of the telescope describes the short-term nature of mankind on Earth, and on the other hand, from the nearest point of view, illustrates the career of Deep Purple”.

Bob Ezryna production “Whoosh!” For the third time running Deep Purple with the iconic producer who previously wrote 2013 “Now What ?!” and 2017, “Infinite”.

Meanwhile, a former accountant Deep Purple was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for stealing 2.2 million pounds.

Dypak Rao was sentenced April 30 after it emerged that he transferred large sums of money from the accounts of Deep Purple Overseas Ltd and HEC Enterprises Ltd – both were the director – in their own, according to SurreyLive.