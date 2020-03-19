Return to Skaro is worth the sequel to The Daleks

Daleks is arguably one of the most important Doctor Who stories ever made. How well does Return to Skaro work as its live sequel?

The first story of Doctor Who: The first volume of The First Doctor Adventures takes us to a very popular place. As you can guess from the title, Return to Skaro will bring the original TARDIS team back to their second adventure plans. (If you’re thinking this is quite a coincidence, especially since the doctor can’t control his ship right now, don’t worry. There’s no solid reason for the return written in the story).

When they first visited the planet, it was the first time the Doctor and his friends had confronted the Daleks. They also met the Thals, and with their help, were able to fight and destroy the Daleks.

The TARDIS team has spent a lot of time in this world lately, at least from their perspective. For the Thals, though, it’s been a long time since “travelers” visited their world, and much has changed in Skaro. The Thals have grown as a civilization with their own city. And of course, there is no need to worry. Isn’t there …

Balancing nostalgia and originality

Writer Andrew Smith worked hard on Return to Skaro. For one thing, it’s terribly daring to put Dalal in the first two in a new story, especially when the original stories are iconic.

Getting on Skaro is a nice touch, but at the same time it has its own set of risks. You want to remember the original story and capture some of the pure nostalgia. But at the same time, you don’t just want to be derivative. A sequence should first have something to do with the original, but it should also tell its story. Does Skarora get back to that?

Absolutely. Return to Skaro is a fascinating story that reminds me of the time and The First Doctor Adventures I love so much. Like the best in-house stories, it captures the distinctive style of that particular time: a slower pace, a sense of innocence, and yet, paradoxically, a darker tone than later stories.

But more than that: Going back to Skaro is a very natural sequence of the original story and a very good result. The Daleks has been helping to keep up with its conditions since the decades, while attracting fans of the original story.

Slow (but efficient) construction

There is also wonderful revival and suspense. I have mentioned at the time that stories have a slower pace, and Andrew Smith uses that effect to a great extent. We know that Daleks are in this, naturally. We wouldn’t know if they weren’t on the surface. But Smith takes his time building them, making sure they have a very effective entry.

He also uses some good twists. Sometimes they accidentally take the story in the right direction. Other times, you will know exactly what will happen when the tour is revealed. As for the story’s advantage, it also adds to the suspense. Plus, having this storyline so early in history means it can get away with it.

Return to Skaro with the right nostalgia and freshness, Return to Skaro is a great beginning story for The First Doctor Adventures. Volume 4. The Daleks capture these early stories so brilliantly and they work great as a natural sequence for a Doctor. Who’s the most important story ever?

