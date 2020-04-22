Return to the lighthouse market with a bang

Motorola today announced its all-new high-end devices for 2020 – and the company has sparked some surprise, not only by returning to the flagship market, but also by offering incredibly competitive hardware in this range for the first time in years.

Moto’s new edge and edge + are premium and uncompromising flagship phones respectively that are clearly designed to attract customers who in recent years may not have considered a Motorola phone in these categories.

Edge + essentially sports all the bells and whistles you can imagine in a 2020 device: a new Snapdragon 865 phone, a triple camera configuration with a huge 108 MP sensor, a 90 Hz high frequency screen, a 5000 mAh battery , wireless charging, IP68 rating and even a headphone jack. The more sensitive edge features the same design and the same screen, but it comes with a Snapdragon 765 SoC and offers some other features from the package.

Let’s go over the details:

Motorola 2020 Flagships

board

edge +

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765

1x Cortex-A76 @ 2.3GHz

1x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76

6x Cortex-A55 at 1.8 GHz

Adreno 620

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

1x Cortex-A77 at 2.84 GHz

3x Cortex-A77 at 2.42 GHz

4x Cortex-A55 at 1.80 GHz

Adreno 640 @ 587MHz

Screen

6.77 “AMOLED

FHD + 2340 x 1080 (19.5: 9)

Refresh rate of 90Hz

HDR10 +

dimensions

161.6 x 71.1 x 9.29 mm

188 grams

161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6 mm

203 grams

RAM

6GB LPDDR4X

12GB LPDDR5

NAND

storage

128 GB UFS 2.1

256 GB UFS 3.0

Battery

4500 mAh (17.32 Wh) typ.

5000mAh (19.25 Wh) typ.

Quick charge 15 W.

Quick charge 18 W.

–

15W wireless charging

Reverse charge of 5 W.

Front camera

25MP

f / 2.0

Primary rear camera

64MP 1 / 1.72 “0.8µm

4: 1 Binning at 16MP / 1.6µm

f / 1.8 w / OIS

108MP 1 / 1.3 “0.8µm

4: 1 Binning at 27MP / 1.6µm

f / 1.8 w / OIS

6K video recording

Secondary

Rear view camera

16 MP ultra wide angle

f / 2.2

117 ° FoV

tertiary

Rear view camera

8 MP telephoto lens

3x optical zoom

f / 2.4 w / OIS

Extra

camera

–

ToF Sensor

4G / 5G

Modem

Integrated Snapdragon X52

(Category LTE 24/22)

DL = 1200 Mbps

4×20 MHz AC, 256-QAM

UL = 210 Mbps

2×20 MHz AC, 256-QAM

(5G NR Sub-6 4×4 100MHz



+ mmWave 2×2 400MHz)



DL = 3700 Mbps



UL = 1600 Mbps

Snapdragon X55 (discreet)

(Category LTE 24/22)

DL = 2500 Mbps – 7x20MHz AC, 1024-QAM

UL = 316 Mbps 3x20MHz AC, 256-QAM

(5G NR Sub-6)

DL = 7000 Mbps

UL = 3000 Mbps

mmWave on Verizon in the United States

SIM size

NanoSIM + NanoSIM

Nano SIM

wireless

802.11a / b / g / n / ac

BT 5.1 LE, NFC, GPS / Glonass / Galileo / BDS

802.11a / b / g / n / ac / ax

BT 5.1 LE, NFC, GPS / Glonass / Galileo / BDS

Connectivity

USB Type-C (2.0)

USB Type-C (3.1)

3.5mm headphone jack

Special features

Fingerprint sensor on the screen,

Stereo speakers

IP54 rating

IP68 rating

Start the operating system

Android 10

Launch prices

€ 699

€ 1199

$ 999 (Verizon exclusive)

Starting with the internal hardware, both phones are equipped with the latest SoCs in their respective categories. The upper limit + sports the Snapdragon 865 for the best Android performance on the market right now, while the normal rim sports a Snapdragon 765 – a SoC still respectable but not quite as competitive as the last generations of flagships.

Motorola also equips DRAM and storage differently depending on the model. Edge has 6 GB of LPDDR4X and 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage space, while edge + has 12 GB of LPDDR5 and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 space.

Both phones share similar designs and in fact have the same screen specifications: a 6.77 “AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution (2340 x 1080) and both with a refresh rate of 90Hz, keeping them definitely updated with recent trends in the smartphone market.

The “edge” moniker of the phones can be attributed to the fact that these are displays with curved edges, more than usual as it reminds us of Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro with its display curves of almost 90 °. Motorola doesn’t seem to have gone 90 degrees here, but it’s still an extreme design element. For the context, I wasn’t a big fan of the design on the Mate 30 Pro as I found it more of a cumbersome feature rather than actually benefiting the user experience. Here it seems that Motorola has thought of this and actually allows you to obscure the outermost portions of the edge, essentially hiding them.

The front screen also features a left-facing front camera hole punch. The hole is quite small here and I think the design works well. The camera is a 25 MP unit with f / 2.0 optics.

Phones are quite thick: 9.29mm on the edge and 9.6mm on the edge +, surpassing the normal size of other devices on the market right now. Within that thick package, Motorola was able to include a 4500 mAh battery in the normal edge and a 5000 mAh battery in the + edge. Both have fast charging up to 15 and 18 W, but only the edge + also has wireless charging up to 15 W and reverse wireless charging. Telephones weigh 188 g and 203 g respectively.

Although the phones are quite heavy and the 6.77 “diagonal of the screen might look large – much of that real estate screen is actually curved, and the real phones are only 71mm wide, making them actually smaller than many other devices. tip out there. Seems to have been able to maintain very reasonable footprint and battery capacity through increasing device thickness.

On the camera side, the edge + comes with a 108 MP main camera sensor. There is not too much mystery about the module that we could talk about here as there is only one of these units on the market and that is Samsung’s HMX sensor. It is a quad-bayer unit similar to that of Xiaomi devices, which means it bins pixels up to 27 MP and a resulting effective pitch pixel of 1.6 µm. The optics here are f / 1.8 and feature OIS.

Motorola advertises the 6K video recording which is an interesting alternative to the 8K that we have seen from Samsung on a similar sensor. In theory, the edge + would be able to support this mode when setting up quad-bayer binning without too much sensor cropping, possibly resulting in something more useful than the S20 Ultra’s 8K video mode.

As secondary sensors, we are seeing a 16 MP wide-angle module with f / 2.2 optics, as well as an 8x 3x optical telephoto module and an f / 2.4 aperture with OIS. There is also a ToF sensor which is only included in the + edge.

The normal edge shares the same ultra-wide and telephoto module as the + edge, but swaps the 108 MP sensor for a 64 MP unit. It is still a large format sensor with 1 / 1.72 “and 0.8 µm pitch, in a four bay configuration that combines normal 16 MP images and an effective 1.6 µm pixel pitch. Here too the aperture is f / 1.8 and the unit comes with OIS.

Motorola returned quietly last year by reintroducing the headphone jack into the Z4, and the two new edge phones also feature the jack, making them, along with LG and now Sony, one of the rare flagship devices in 2020 that still sport it.

Other differences between the two units are for example the lack of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) on the normal edge, as well as a lower IP54 rating while the + edge does not compromise things and sports an IP68 rating. The dual-SIM support of the smaller edge is an advantage of the single-SIM configuration of the edge +, but this is probably due to the differences in the target markets for both devices.

Only the + advantage in the United States for now – Europe also gets the normal advantage

For now, we have no information on the plans to launch the regular advantage in the United States (it is said that we will see it only later in the summer), apparently for now this variant of the phone is intended only for other markets such as Europe, and the starting price here is extremely reasonable at € 699.

The advantage + in Europe costs € 1199 more, which really drives the budget apart from what we are used to from Motorola phones, but obviously we are also getting an essentially uncompromising device.

In the United States, the edge + is exclusive to Verizon and comes with mmWave functionality for $ 41.66 per month for 24 months, corresponding to $ 999.99 per retail. Availability starts on May 14th.