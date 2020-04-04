Return to US Manufacturing to facilitate “American comeback”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) proposed his phase four with the coronavirus plan to return to work for Americans and return to manufacturing for the United States.

Hawley released a proposal that would serve as a scheme for the phase four coronavirus bill, which would curb the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak and revitalize the economy by returning to the US supply chain.

The Department of Labor (DOL) announced that the unemployment rate was rising to 4.4 percent due to coronavirus. Hawley’s scheme could serve as a template for a phased coronavirus turnover to revive the economy and provide a way for America to revitalize its industrial sector.

Hawley wrote that his proposal would isolate America from future supply chain crises that could arise in the future.

Hawley detailed in the proposal:

As the layoffs take place, the time has come for the federal government’s bold actions to stop the damage to American workers and to position the American economy for its reappearance once the nation has defeated COVID19. This effort should include a major initiative to rebuild workers now and keep them on the payroll during the crisis. And it should include new measures to return critical supply chains to this country from China and elsewhere and encourage domestic production.

The justification is simple. Workers should not be forced to unemployment due to government health measures fueled by this crisis. Workers should be able to keep their jobs and be ready to return to work as soon as possible.

Hawley’s legislation would provide immediate payroll support for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak by:

Issue a payroll tax refundable tax allowance that covers 80 percent of employers’ payroll costs applicable to average salaries. Includes hired workers.

Provide a “back to work” business reinvestment credit to cover the costs of any investment needed to resuscitate companies that have suffered the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Missouri’s legislation would also promote long-term growth by recapturing China’s crucial supply chains. The proposal would be:

Secure medical supply chains through the need for local content provisions for essential industries such as medical supply and medical equipment crisis export controls.

Promote service delivery by providing low interest financing for capital expenditure for companies returning production to the United States by 2020.

The Missouri senator wrote that the country should be hostage to China by its supply of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. He wrote:

Never again should the American people feel vulnerable to the Chinese Communist Party for critical medical supplies and industrial components in a time of crisis. Congress should immediately apply the new local rules on content requirements, which require that finished product manufacturers have higher rates of their inputs over time by national suppliers, for all industries essential to crisis response, mainly between medicines and medical equipment. These requirements should be in addition to the crisis export controls that will prevent American companies from shipping equipment as overseas fans as needed here at home, as well as generous investment grants for help companies struggling to get national third party sources but ready to build. production of inputs themselves.

Hawley explained the need for domestic production, writing:

Companies in different industries have learned from the recent disruptions in the world supply chain that their operations are hostages to events far beyond their control as long as they rely on foreign countries for critical input production. As a capital flood in the United States, federal policy should direct this investment toward rewarding companies that have this moment as an opportunity to invest in capital expenditure for new capex financially-financed domestic production facilities. low interest.

“The time for action is now,” Hawley concluded in his proposal. “It is time to end partisan rallies with special interests gifts and ideological wishlists. Now, there is only one priority: to facilitate the American comeback.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @ SeanMoran3.