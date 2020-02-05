Returning the “Big Brother” host Sonia Kruger shares details about Revival

ICYMI: Australian television personality Sonia Kruger has been confirmed to host the revised Big Brother.

The moderator of the morning show confirmed the news on Instagram last night and ended months of speculation (soc Gretel

Sonia was currently on the Kyle and Jackie O show discussing what we can expect from the new and improved reality series.

“We’ll be shooting Big Brother before the Olympics, and I can’t wait to start with what I’ve been told, and unfortunately I can’t tell you much, but it will be completely new, contemporary.” Sonia revealed.

“Big Brother had its 20th anniversary last year, so people back then were happy to see people making a sandwich in the kitchen,” she continued. “But today’s audience wants a bit more and I think what we will give them will be a lot more.”

Kruger has a lot of experience with the show, he was the host during his Channel Nine incarnation.

Although she could not reveal an exact date on which she was broadcast, she announced that she would soon begin shooting.

She added that it was only at the last minute that she found out that she was occupied as a host.

“I know everyone was speculating about it, but it wasn’t really why I went to Seven,” Sonia said.

“I returned to Seven to do AGT (Australia’s Got Talent) and judge it. But also to do many other things with Seven, because this year the Olympic Games are taking place and it will be the right place for it. “

She added, “Literally, like last week, they told me we wanted you to pick up Big Brother, and you could have knocked me over because I know there were a lot of people in the mix.”

Put it on, bbs.