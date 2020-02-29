reuben-brigety-ii-appointed-to-aid-direct-the-university-of-the-south-as-17th-vice-chancellor-and-president

Near

Reuben E. Brigety II will lead Sewanee: The College of the South as its 17th vice-chancellor and president.

Brigety has previously served as an ambassador to the African Union and in the armed forces as a U.S. naval officer. Brigety will start off the occupation Aug. one

Brigety, who is black, will aid helm a school with historical ties to slavery but that has also strived for decades to become much more numerous and inclusive.

“It is my honor and privilege to provide as the following vice-chancellor and president of the College of the South, an institution that retains a actually unique position in American better schooling,” Brigety explained in a assertion. “During the lookup procedure, I obtained a glimpse of what can make Sewanee so specific — an mental rigor coupled with an unparalleled sense of neighborhood, and a strong perception of area that is inclusive of all people who finds their way here.”

Brigety is dean of the Elliott School of Intercontinental Affairs at The George Washington College and former U.S. ambassador to the African Union. He is a fourth-era educator.

He succeeds John M. McCardell Jr., who will move down July 31, 2020, right after serving 10 yrs as vice-chancellor. Brigety was named on Friday subsequent a national look for that started in September 2019.

“His company to this country has taken him to Iraq, Afghanistan, Haiti, the Middle East, and across Africa,” said the Rt. Rev. Robert Skirving, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina, chancellor of the University, and chair of the Board of Trustees in a statement. “Reuben will carry to Sewanee a rich world-wide viewpoint and a solid report as a servant chief. I am pretty psyched that Reuben has recognized this new contact to services.”

As a GWU dean, Brigety has led a university of intercontinental affairs that is continuously ranked among the nation’s best. Under Brigety’s leadership, the Elliott School has established analysis institutes for each individual region of the earth, launched an incubator for used ethics education and learning and leadership schooling, and enhanced assist for scholar investigate travel and internships, in accordance to a information release.

“This is a terrific working day. In Ambassador Brigety we have been fortuitous to discover a bold and considerate chief who will bring to Sewanee the gifts of insight and of compassion that propelled him to the worldwide stage,” reported Pulitzer Prize-profitable author and historian Jon Meacham, who was also a member of the look for committee.

Brigety is from Jacksonville, Florida, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, and holds a master’s degree in philosophy and a doctorate in worldwide relations from the College of Cambridge.

Brigety and his spouse, Leelie Selassie, have two sons.

