Reunification shows confessions that shocked us at the core

Monét X Change gave dozens of virtual lip synchronization moments in RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and one of the most memorable happened when it merged with Nicki Minaj’s “Pound the Alarm” against Dusty Ray Bottoms in Season 10. As the song’s pre-choir sang, X Change crossed herself, signaling to judges and audiences that she was going to attempt a deadly trick. However, when the choir struck, she gave a little hops, landed on her feet, and waved her hand as if to say, “Not yet.” RuPaul and the other judges doubled in laughter. When he actually went to the partitions later in the song, it was even more satisfying.

Both the X Change and Bottoms left it all on stage that week, making RuPaul’s decision even more difficult. Before announcing who would go home that week, the show’s host said, “That’s what we call lip synchronization for your life.” The synchronization of Bottoms’ lips was amazing, but it couldn’t beat X Change’s, a show that included a costume change, a gas mask comedy and, of course, a fake parting.

In the reunion of season 10, X Change revealed that the “Pound the Alarm” trick was not planned. On the contrary, this brilliant bait-and-switch was something that fell on the head of the All Stars champion in the future as he played. Finish, indeed.