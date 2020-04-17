Reunion of Disney Music High School, the new and original cast

Nearly 12 years after the last musical high school movie aired, the original cast was reunited with Disney’s family singlong to perform “We All In This Together” – well, using Zoom, that is. Vanessa Hodgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Blue, Lucas Gribble, Monique Coleman, and HSM Director Kenny Ortega all teamed up to sing together while sheltering safely at home because of the COVID-19 epidemic. They were joined by a few special guests: the cast of Disney TV’s Spinoff +, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and, for an inexplicable reason, Tickey star Charlie D’Amalio.

Zach Efron also joined in … he just didn’t sing, much to the chagrin of everyone watching. “Wait for you to tell me that I’ve been waiting all night for Zach Efron to reunite with his HSM cast that he’s not direct!?!?” Wrote one viewer on Twitter. He added: “Now how the f * ck they couldn’t get Zac Efron, but they got Charlie.”

Efron, however, presented his “old friends” with a grainy video message, which singles host Ryan Seacrest said as the player “was thrown in the middle of nowhere with well-maintained Wi-Fi.”

This was followed by his appearance at the 2016 High School musical reunion, which was filmed for the first decade of the film. While the rest of his bandmates were personally reunited, Efron only recorded speech pieces that were specially cut. A Disney spokesman then told Billboard that the reason the recording clashed with Ephron’s grandfather’s movie promotion.

Even in a global epidemic, the man is not a consistent thing.

