Reunion with Jennifer Aniston and Johnny Depp’s short-lived “romance”

Jennifer Aniston and Johnny Depp had a very short-lived “romance” that only happened in the fictional world created by the tabloids. In reality, the two stars don’t seem to know each other at all. Gossip Cop the tabloid called Media for creating the fake scenario.

In November 2018 Gossip Cop blew up the globe because he made up a wrong story about Aniston, who had a crush on Depp. The store claimed that the actress had a romance with the Pirates of the Caribbean Stars – “by letting some of her mutual friends know that she would go out to dinner if he was interested.”

A suspected insider told the outlet that Aniston and Depp had met at various industry events, but she was ready to “explore how to take it to the next level.” Bad Boy Image ”and“ Dark Side ”.

At the time of publication of the article, Aniston’s own spokesman said Gossip Cop in the record that it was all nonsense. Several other trusted outlets, including People magazine, reported at the time that Aniston was not interested in an appointment and instead focused on the work. The actress herself repeated this a few months ago on the Howard Stern Show.

Less than two weeks later, it was women’s day with an even wilder scenario. According to the outlet, Aniston and Leonardo DiCaprio were together, but she ended her romance and continued with Depp. The article appeared shortly after we called Women’s Day because we made a false romance between Aniston and DiCaprio. This story only came about because the actress had attended the actor’s 44th birthday in Los Angeles. As we found out then, DiCaprio was in a Camila Morrone relationship model. The two are still together.

The tabloid’s follow-up article on this subject, which turned his attention to Depp, contained many of the same claims as the Globe story we exposed. An anonymous source claimed that Aniston and Depp “got into each other” a few times, but she wanted to get to know him better. The unknown tipster was quoted as saying, “Jen feels that Johnny had a terrible streak of bad luck, and like her, he chose his longtime partner extremely poorly.”

According to an incomprehensible insider, Aniston had asked her friends to arrange a lunch table between her and Depp. The actress’ representative, who is able to speak on her behalf, has shot down the bogus premise again. As time has shown, the two stars have never dated. We are not even sure if they crossed. If so, it was short and meaningless. How Gossip Cop has always said that the passage of time is never friendly to imaginary tabloid tales.