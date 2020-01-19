Reunited and it feels “great”: Lee Smith joins Cubs after three decades away from “home”

Legendary poet Lee Smith, who was admitted to the Hall of Fame last year as Cub in the Hall of Fame, has joined the organization again this year as “ambassador.”

“Whatever the hell that means,” he said laughing on Sunday when Cubs Convention was closed with morning panels with a star-studded group of favorites from the 80s.

“If Mr. Ricketts calls me to do something, I will go,” he said about President Tom Ricketts. “It’s great. It’s really good to be home again. I love it, man.”

Smith, who joined Fergie Jenkins and former teammates such as Ryne Sandberg, Gary Matthews, Andre Dawson, Bobby Dernier on Sunday’s panel, left the Giants organization, where he was an instructor in the minor league.

Smith, a seven-fold All-Star who earned 180 of his 478 career turns during eight seasons with the Cubs, also considered the electronic sign-stealing scandal of Astros and a new rule in 2020 that affected the use of relievers.

“Man, I couldn’t figure out what was going on,” he said when asked to steal the sign. “I was just trying to find my way to the bullpen. You still have to throw it over the plate, man. You still have to hit the ball.

“It’s illegal, man.”

Smith said, “They’ve probably been doing it for years,” but the trivial suggestion that the Astros would not have been successful without cheating.

“They still have to throw and play. They have to go on the road and things like that,” he said. “When I was in Chicago, I remember the guys who said [about the Cubs]:” Oh, man, there something is going on in the middle field clock. “I’m so kind of:” You know we lost 96 damn lost that year. “

As for the new rule that requires a reliever to face at least three batters or complete an inning, the man who played an average of five batters per relief-performance in his career said he liked it.

“Because you can see and learn how to cast by seeing hitters,” he said. “You learn to pitch by seeing hitters.”