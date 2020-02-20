[Reunited VIO-LENCE To Report New EP]

Reunited San Francisco Bay Spot thrashers VIO-LENCE are about to indication a offer with an as-yet-undisclosed document label to release a new EP.

The news of VIO-LENCE‘s return to the studio was broken by guitarist Phil Demmel in a current job interview with the “Converse Toomey” podcast.

Talking about his ideas for the coming months, Demmel reported (listen to audio underneath): “I’m creating a new VIO-LENCE report. We’re about to indication a offer to do a 5-track EP. So we are going to see how that goes and when that can arrive out.”

Last thirty day period, VIO-LENCE parted techniques with guitarist Ray Vegas. His non permanent replacement for VIO-LENCE shows starting up in late February will be former OVERKILL guitarist Bobby Gustafson.

VIO-LENCE unveiled a few studio albums between 1988 and 1993. The group reunited shortly after Demmel still left Device HEAD in late 2018.

VIO-LENCE done its very first comeback live performance in April 2019 at the Oakland Metro in Oakland, California and used the past yr playing find displays in the U.S. and Europe.

The band’s existing touring lineup is made up of Demmel, Gustafson, vocalist Sean Killian, drummer Perry Strickland and bassist Deen Dell.

Despite the fact that Machine HEAD frontman Robb Flynn was section of VIO-LENCE‘s vintage incarnation and performed on the band’s debut album, “Eternal Nightmare”, he was not contacted about performing the comeback demonstrates.

Demmel informed Australia’s Hefty magazine about VIO-LENCE‘s comeback: “This complete point form of commenced sluggish, correct just after I give up Device HEAD and did a little bridge matter with SLAYER [filling in for Gary Holt]. Sean reached out about undertaking a couple of shows, and I was rather floored, simply because he wasn’t hunting much too fantastic the final time I observed him. [Editor’s note: Killian received a liver transplant in 2018.]… My only issue was Sean, and how he was physically. I imagine that all the other things could be put into area, but you will find no VIO-LENCE with out Sean Killian. [It was about] creating sure that he was likely to be good, and be in a position to pull it off. I didn’t want to go out there and just variety of prop him up and have him just be heading through some — not midlife crisis, but some kind of detail that he just wanted to do. I wanted it to be high-quality, because we’ve often put on a really high-quality products any time we received with each other and jammed.”