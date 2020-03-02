reuters-exhibits-us-the-worth-of-crystal-clear-headline-punctuation

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Visuals)

Headline producing can be a tricky thing. You want to be evocative but not clickbaity. You require to express as substantially details as feasible but are majorly confined by space so each and every character counts.

Occasionally, while, it’s really worth sacrificing a couple figures so as not to confuse your information. And it’s fairly remarkable just how much confusion can be triggered by, say, a single colon, as Reuters confirmed us this weekend:

Indeed, thanks to the alternative to use a colon alternatively of an attributive verb (like “says Cuomo”), the concept here is that New York’s governor is, himself, the state’s first COVID-19 patient, which, of course, he is not.

This is the fifth working day in a row I have experienced to see Reuters tweets develop into lousy joke fodder mainly because they refuse to exchange “:” with “, per” https://t.co/DIJgLlzUaT — Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) March two, 2020

Reuters has been generating and not learning from their error for a when now.

Initially Pence, now Cuomo. @Reuters infecting anyone pic.twitter.com/hwAxL2EeLg — Vamos Mets (@VamosMets) March two, 2020

The choice to exchange an attributive verb with a colon in headlines is not uncommon. It is, nevertheless, a precarious determination. Finest case situation: you conserve a handful of people. Worst circumstance: see higher than.

