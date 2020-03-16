Reuters Stealth-Edits Trump’s fake story about Monopoly vaccine

A report in a German newspaper claiming that President Donald Trump intended to secure US exclusive access to a coronavirus vaccine has proven to be false, but only after the story was repeated and disseminated. major media outlets such as Reuters, The Guardian and Business Insider.

Reuters later edited its story to include official statements denying the newspaper’s original report. But a New York Times reporter had already shared the Reuters article before it was changed. An MSNBC producer also shared the story.

The German newspaper Welt am Sonntag on Sunday published a report saying that White House officials had offered about $ 1 billion to German biopharmaceutical firm CureVac to move to the US and make a coronavirus vaccine only for USA. The company has indicated that it expects to have a vaccine in June or July.

The newspaper quoted an anonymous source from the German government as saying “confirming” that President Trump wanted the vaccine “for the United States only,” then addressed the reactions of German politicians, who stated that “no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine, “according to the summary of journalists Paul Carrel and Andreas Rinke.

But the story quickly fell apart. CureVac posted a statement on Twitter denying a bid from the United States government. “CureVac rejects all press allegations,” the firm said.

Richard Grenell, the former U.S. ambassador to Germany, also denied the story, saying that Welt’s original story “was wrong.”

At the time of this writing, the text in the modified section of Reuters’s story reads:

A spokeswoman for the German Ministry of Health, confirming a quote in the newspaper, said: “The German government is very interested in ensuring that vaccines and the active substances against the new coronavirus are also developed in Germany and Europe.”

“In that sense, the government is intensely in exchange with CureVac,” he added.

Several English language news outlets collected Welt’s story, including the Reuters text. The revised Reuters story has no editorial hints that has been corrected or updated, which is standard journalistic practice.

New York Times weekend copywriter Aman Batheja replicated the first version of a Reuters article – telling it “bomb story” – to his nearly 15,000 followers. Its publication has been retweeted more than 11,000 times.

The Times then published its own story which called into question Welt’s original article. The Times reported that another German official said “it was not clear if the Trump administration simply wanted the research work and that the resulting production was on American soil.”

The Guardian’s story still claims that President Trump wants the vaccine to be for “US exclusive access.” Other news outlets spreading the downloaded story are Business Insider, NBC News, and Mother Jones.

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin also spread the Business Insider article to his more than 693,000 Twitter followers.

Welt alleged in his article that Trump administration officials met with CureVac CEO Daniel Menichella earlier this month to discuss the vaccine. Menichella later left the company.

The newspaper claims that the US later linked an agent to an agreement for exclusive access to the vaccine, which prompted the German government to try a counteroffer.

