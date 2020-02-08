Revealed: $ 41 million annual grant that Sir Peter Jackson’s Weta group claimed not to release

Wellington’s Sir Peter Jackson’s Weta group actually receives more than $ 40 million a year from the taxpayer.

Briefings published late under the Official Information Law by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment show that the billionaire’s director and businesses have received the lion’s share of the work generated by incentives to attract international film productions to New Zealand.

The figures were only published after an 18-month investigation by the Ombudsman and cover payments made for international productions under the Screen Production Grant between August 2015 and April 2018.

Total payments made under the program during the period amounted to $ 268.2 million, including $ 117.1 million to support the work of the Weta Group. The Weta group is a group of film companies largely owned by Jackson and headquartered in the suburb of Miramar in Wellington. Dataset does not include substantial payments made later for Weta related projects Deadly engines ($ 27.8 million), Alita: Battle Angel ($ 25.7 million) and Avatar sequelae ($ 44.4 million to date).

The group employs approximately 2,000 people and includes the manufacturer of accessories and prosthetics Weta Workshop (whose work during the period generated $ 1.4 million in subsidies), the post-production facility Park Road Post ( $ 0.7 million), children’s television producer Pukeko Pictures ($ 5.5 million), and the house blockbuster Weta Digital ($ 109.5 million).

Weta Digital is by far the largest member of the group, employing around 1,600 people and responsible for 41% of all grants paid under this program.

Based on the 20% subsidy rate available for special effects work and the annualization of MBIE figures, it appears that Weta Digital does indeed receive $ 38.6 million in annual subsidies – about the same than the budget allocated to RNZ – to generate revenues of around $ 200 million. The figures also suggest that each home effects job is supported by more than $ 25,000 in annual taxpayer support.

ACT Party MP David Seymour said Weta should take on a new production: “The Emperor’s New Clothes”.

“From the start, we were told that there is a multiplier and that the taxpayer receives a massive boost from a small investment. Now, it seems that without taxpayer subsidies, none of this would exist There is a general lesson here that when politicians try to take business, businesspeople win and taxpayers lose, “he said.

The request for comment from Jackson and Weta Digital was not recognized this week.

Jackson and his companies did not respond Herald requests since August 2018.

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford, when asked about the concentrated benefits of the program at Miramar and with Jackson, said, “I don’t really have a problem with that.”

“The grant does not go directly to Weta Digital. And Weta Digital has been very successful, and they provide what is obviously first class and internationally competitive service – so good for them,” he said. -he declares.

He said the concentration of the Wellington film industry was due to “the special circumstances that developed around the companies of Weta and Peter Jackson” and he was optimistic about recent productions – notably for Amazon Studios. the Lord of the Rings TV series – saw the industry grow beyond Miramar.

The subsidy program is an evolution of the incentives forged more than two decades ago to enable domestic production of the Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. Due to international competition, their size and size have grown steadily and today offer cash discounts to studios of up to 25% of a production budget.

Last year, the program saw $ 105 million paid to mostly Hollywood producers – a figure comparable to Tourism New Zealand’s annual budget.

The Herald first requested the breakdown of grant payments by beneficiary in July 2018, only to have the MBIE reject the request two months later after receiving complaints from Weta that the information was commercially sensitive.

The case was subsequently referred as an official complaint by the Herald to the mediator Peter Boshier. A statement from Boshier’s office said that in late 2019, after consulting with the MBIE and Weta, “he was ultimately not convinced” that the information should be withheld.

Seymour criticized Weta for seeking to prevent the release of the information: “There is a real irony in that they pretend to be private companies – and expect all the privacy of private companies – but also expect to receive funds public, “he said. .

“Either they are a private company, or they are largely funded by the public sector and are responsible for public transparency.”

Twyford defended the handling of the case by his officials, despite his Labor Party campaign in the 2017 election to make their victory “the most open and transparent” government.

“I think the MBIE acted in good faith, and ultimately everything was settled by the Ombudsman’s office,” he said.

