Reverse factoring opens debate about late payments

Talk about late supplier payments is increasing as new controversy arises about the impact of re-financing on supplier payment practices and some high profile companies are faced with their own criticism of late payments.

This week’s B2B Data Digest provides a breakdown of key news on the topic and examines key data points behind the current saga of the world to address late B2B payments.

UK Intros New Late Payments Bill

The UK continued its legal struggle against late supplier payments last month with the introduction of a new bill by Labor colleague Lord Jonathan Mendelsohn.

The proposed law provides 30 days to settle all bills while combating predatory B2B payment methods. This would allow the UK Small Business Commissioner to impose fines on criminals.

The proposal coincided with the publication of new data by Pay.UK, in which 26 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) said they fear late payments. The number of late payments to SMBs was $ 30 billion in 2019 – a huge leap from the $ 17 billion owed in 2018, researchers found.

Reverse factoring controversy of the Aussie Giants

Two of the largest Australian conglomerates have had significant backlashes in recent weeks as they use reverse factoring, also known as supply chain financing. This tool has opened a broader discussion about the impact of such financing solutions on extending payment terms for suppliers.

Telecommunications company Telstra and mining company Rio Tinto have caught the attention of the Australian small business ombudsman Kate Carnell since reports in The Australian exposed companies’ use of supply chain finance when the Australian government continued to put pressure on large conglomerates exercises to speed up payment terms to small suppliers.

After closer examination, both companies recently announced that they would no longer use their supply chain financing programs. But according to Carnell, that’s not enough.

“Why can’t Rio and Telstra pay everyone (small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs)) in 30 days?” She asked, highlighting current practice of making businesses with less than $ 10 million in annual sales “small businesses” define. not a “small business”.

This inconsistent definition of a small company allows large companies to use the older definition of the Australian Economic Council of a small company with 20 or fewer employees – not the $ 10 million mark – to determine which small companies receive faster payments receive.

“The definition of a small business appears to be a bit confused, and we continue to receive reports of significantly longer payment times from large companies,” Carnell said of the release.

Separate reports in the Sydney Morning Herald indicated that SME accounting software companies Xero and MYOB would closely monitor this controversy as they develop their own bill finance products.

Cannabis with criticism of seller payments

The legal cannabis market has also attracted critics’ attention for late payments in recent weeks, when reports emerged that industry retail giant MedMen is falling behind in supplier payment practices.

According to reports in MarketWatch, MedMen hopes to appease suppliers with outstanding invoices by paying them in the company inventory, citing internal company emails found in the publication. MedMen’s CFO, Zeeshan Hyder, confirmed the practice and found that it is part of the company’s “restructuring” and that the company is “changing” the payment terms with some of its suppliers.

As the publication highlighted, late supplier payments in the marijuana market could reflect major problems for the industry in both the United States and Canada. Citing data from Viridian Capital Advisors, there was a 20.3 percent year-on-year decrease in capital increases for legal cannabis companies between 2018 and 2019.

Despite sales of $ 44 million in the first business quarter and its nickname as the “Apple Store of Pot,” the company’s payment challenges signal a struggle to cut costs and save money, analysts said.

However, it is not the only cannabis company that is struggling with this problem.

A press release says Canada-based cannabis producer Hexo Corp. with an action brought by MediPharm Labs Corp. faced and claimed that Hexo failed to pay $ 9.8 million to supply MediPharm Labs with cannabis oil.

