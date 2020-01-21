Review and recap of Tyler Perry's `` A Fall From Grace ''

A Fall from Grace (2020) Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

One of life’s little-known treasures is “so bad they are good” movies. And like everything, adding darkness to this principle is like adding an appropriate seasoning. Thus, I present to you our new series which reviews / recapitulates the bad black films, Negro Noir. As our Queen Queen Danielle Belton pointed out, she is so black that the title of the series is essentially “black black” in two different languages. I’m watching them so you don’t have to. But you should.

You all. I fell and I can’t get up.

A Fall From Grace falls into so many hilariously placed plot holes, it can never be saved. And if you happily watch Tyler Perry’s content, do you even want to be saved? According to People, the feature film was shot in five days. Of course, this is not surprising, given Perry’s propensity to brag about the fact that he is a typewriter that works.

But let’s move on to the meat and potatoes of this film, which, here is your spoiler alert: I can’t make a criticism of Negro Noir without spoiling it! And I said I was watching them so you don’t have to (turn on and watch with your hoodrat friends, though).

Netflix breaks it down for us in its press release:

Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), a longtime pillar of her Virginia community, remains calm when her ex-wife marries her mistress and her son walks away. With the conviction of her best friend Sarah (Phylicia Rashad), she tries to put herself first and a handsome stranger (Mehcad Brooks) becomes her second surprise love. Yet any woman can break up, and Grace’s new husband soon devastates her life, her job, and – many say – her reason. Closed in a cell pending his trial for his murder, Grace’s only hope for pardon lies in Jasmine Bryant (Bresha Webb), a public defender who never tried.

Since the jack (and sometimes the jill if you count Madea) of all trades can only rest if its title is a play on words, Grace is clearly the titular character who will end up falling by herself – who she really is … because of a cursed man! A bloody man who proposed him in a romantic field of CGI fireflies, but I’m getting lost! So let’s keep this same energy and look directly at the word games, even in this review!

A fall in hair services

Since the release of the trailer, I couldn’t take my eyes off Brooks’ wig. Once I saw the film, I also suspected Brooks of sharing a wig with Matthew Law (which depicts Jasmine’s husband, a cop and the necessary light of Perry shining). It was then that I realized the real secret of Perry’s wealth. Not his “work ethic,” but savings on proper wigs. I went specifically to IMDb, inevitably to find the name of Perry listed under the hair department, but alas, I counted no less than 12 actual crew members.

A drop in continuity

Speaking of wigs, I should also look to see if Perry was not his own script coordinator because the continuity of a particular scene was so non-existent, everyone immediately noticed.

Also thank the superb acting skills in the background of the dinner scene (where Shannon and Grace were enjoying wine at dinner ???) who went to great lengths to make the public believe that the air, l the water and food he consumed was truly satisfying.

Maybe that’s why Perry was like “fucking a shallow depth of field.” So, we could see this exceptional performance in all its splendor.

Goofs happen all the time in the movies (there’s a whole IMDb section for them), but Perry deserves his own special prize.

A fall from the predictable trope of Black de Perry

Sike! It’s the same old story: a black woman finds love, everything looks perfect, then shit goes to the left. In fact, Perry stands firm in his favorite trope truth while filming a scene where Grace not only finds her new young husband Shannon in bed with another woman, she is then kicked out and the two fornicators continue to fuck as if nothing had happened. was. Didn’t that kill the mood ?!

During the wine and dinner scene, Shannon raises Grace, recognizing that she is probably asking “Why me?” When she should be asking “Why not me?” (Which I could relate to when I considered watch those bad black movies for all of you). Despite a valiant effort to empower older black women and make them equally worthy of love, the whole relationship ends up being a scam. But don’t worry, the real badass ends up being an older black woman because …

A drop in effective twists

Perry swore up and down that the twist was not predictable, specifically calling critics who scanned his films for its predictability.

Narrator: It turns out that the twist was the very prototype of predictability. At first I thought Sarah was a diversionary tactic, when in fact, she was actually the bad guy. A bad guy who likes to attack old women and take their fortune? So she helps Shannon – who we discover is his son, but when he was first revealed, I thought he was her man. Sure.

The film begins with an old white woman jumping (or falling ?!) at her death, which is not mentioned as something important until we find out that she was jumping from Sarah’s house to the very end. Okay, but why did the Lightskinned cop not recognize Sarah during the inevitable investigation and – WHY DO I WAIT FOR LOGIC AS I AM NEW HERE ?!

Overall, I sat on my couch like:

A Fall from Grace (2020) Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Oh, and by the way, the best part of this whole movie involves two words: ashtray, bitch!

A Fall From Grace is currently available on Netflix.

