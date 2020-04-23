Review: ‘Circus of Books’ – Netflix Doc Profiles L.A. Gay Bookshop: NPR

For years, Karen and Barry Mason ran a bookstore in Los Angeles that sold and distributed gay pornography.

“We own a library.”

For all of her childhood and most of her adolescence, everything Rachel Mason knew about what her parents did for a living and everything you care about her understands. The children tend not to miss the peculiarities of how they have food on the table, clothes on their backs, and a roof over their heads, and the teachers, Karen and Barry, were perfectly happy with her curiosity. and with her two brothers, too. They didn’t want to explain that their ma-and-pa operation, Circus of Books in West Hollywood and Silverlake, made most of its money from the sale and distribution of gay pornography.

Now Rachel has grown to be a film producer and her camera is present for the closing of the last post of the Book Circle in West Hollywood in February 2019, as the innovations of the 21st century they made the business irrelevant both in the porn shop and in the moderate spot. But what’s fascinating about the Book Circle, her affective documentary if they realized thin, is how little her parents saw themselves as important outfitters of the gay community for 30 years. Customers and their employees may have seen the storefronts as a safe space and refuge where they could be themselves, but the bosses saw it as a business. They weren’t moving copies of the latest VHS from porn superstar Jeff Stryker. They were selling widgets.

It’s hard to believe such a cognitive dissonance would be possible, but for the Masons, especially Karen, it was an absolute necessity. When her husband was known as a passive type, happy with good luck – if he was lost in the mall, Rachel joked, they could tell strangers to “look for the bald boy with a smile on his face” – Karen was awake A conservative Jew and her instinct was to share the business. She and Barry were committed to maintaining a conventional, heteronormative environment for their children, and the culture and controversies surrounding the library were like another world away.

Circus of Books leaves several tracks at once: It’s a first-person documentary about a family that matches the particularities of its past. It’s a brief history of the LGBTQ community in Los Angeles, and the times it was under siege by the AIDS crisis and the Reagan-era obscenity laws. It’s the lament for a gay culture that has negotiated an interpersonal connection to the virtual facility of internet porn and hook-up apps like Grindr. And yet every aspect of this story feels understated, a mild one-time treatment for topics that call for deeper questioning. It doesn’t go far enough off the hook to feel good about a ma-and-pa porn shop, despite ample opportunities to do so.

A possible problem is that Karen Mason looks as if she’s not quite worried. It becomes a kind of joke that happens, set in early home videos, that she doesn’t like being on any of the cameras her daughter picked up from her childhood. However, she is the only source of family conflict in the Book Circle, because her husband Barry holds no religious dogma and has a non-judicial attitude that is applied to all aspects of his life. For Karen, the practical challenges of running a grocery store allowed her to hide her hidden homophobia, which eventually came to naught when one of her sons dropped out of college.

Although there is a happy ending to this subplot, the director is not in a position to evoke this family by capturing her with as much force as she could, perhaps because her mother is as good at defending the questions and sinking into the daily workers who win the archives. and close the business. The film also misses the dramatic punch of the library going to war with Ed Meese and the obscenity police, who try to bring Barry to court after a sting operation involving the posting of three videotapes to a fake video store between state lines. An operation like the Book Circle faced harassment and existential threats from Moral Majority types, but the complexities of that struggle are never fully explored, despite having speechless fighters like Larry Flynt. as speaking heads.

“It’s the role of parents fighting for change and the role of children to have as normal a life as possible,” says Karen late in the film, and Circus of Books plays like the product of normalcy. The whole fight has been resolved by the time the film starts, so it’s more about putting various aspects of the story in well-marked boxes and closing the shop. The sense of closure is satisfactory, but it lacks charge.