Review ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: season 10 brings the best of the worst from Larry David

“You are such a ——.” – Larry’s ex-wife of Larry in the season 10 premiere of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Larry David is the worst.

THE WORST.

And in the premiere episode of the 10th season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” David acknowledges the love / hate relationship he has with his fans in a meta-way that would annoy the hell out of Larry David.

What an asshole.

Over the course of 10 seasons of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” at HBO, spread over about 20 years, David has created the most sympathetic misanthrope on this side of the entire “Seinfeld” gang he created with Jerry Seinfeld.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”, Season 10, Episode 1: 3.5 of 4

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

The exaggerated version of Larry’s real life has proved to be fertile ground for one of the greatest comedy series of the 21st century.

In the kick-off episode of the new season of ‘Curb’, Larry plays some sort of biggest hits as a tribute to the show, while he offers a mixture of offensive opinions on a rapid fire.

“My husband is African-American,” says a white woman, and Larry calls her out and says, “You like saying that.”

Larry observes a pregnant woman who trains and says, “You are repressing the fetus.”

To prevent him from having lunch with TV show runner and liberal activist Phil Rosenthal, Larry wears a MAGA hat.

Jeff (Jeff Garlin) is slimmed down and causes problems for Larry (Larry David) with ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’. HBO

Meanwhile, a slimmed-down bearded Jeff suddenly looks like Harvey Weinstein, causing a number of terribly uncomfortable situations.

Larry doesn’t care. As always, everything revolves around Larry.

The season 10 premiere also includes countless callbacks and tributes to previous recurring characters and storylines, delivered in a way that only Larry David can deliver. Every moment of this episode is a kind of reward for those of us who have been there from the beginning.

“Curb” premiered with an hour-long mockumentary special on October 17, 1999. The official debut of the episodic series was on October 15, 2000, with “The Pants Tent,” which set the tone for the show when Larry’s pants came on in a way making it look like he was … enthusiastic in public.

The final of season eight was broadcast on September 11, 2011 – the 10th anniversary of 9/11 and exactly the kind of thing that would ensure an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” It was a typical politically incorrect show, with Larry leaving New York City for Paris and immediately getting into a confrontation with a local about his sloppy parking space.

After a six-year break, “Curb” returned for a ninth season in 2017 – and now, just over two years later, it’s back for a 10th and final season.

Unless of course Larry decides to do another season or 10 at ease.